VSP —ST. JOHNSBURY

On Oct. 16 at 8:41 a.m., State Police received a call about a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 91, near exit 23, in the town of Lyndonville. Investigation revealed that Jeannine Gilmore, 48, of St. Johnsbury was travelling north on the interstate and hydroplaned, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle, a 2008 Subaru Outback. It was raining and the road conditions were wet at the time. The vehicle travelled into the median and rolled. Members of the Lyndonville Fire Department responded, as well as Lyndon Rescue. The vehicle was a total loss, Gilmore — who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident — and the other occupants of the vehicle were transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

