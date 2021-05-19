LITTLETON POLICE
A female juvenile, 16, of Littleton, was arrested May 14 on Grove Street for felony drug possession. Bail was set through a juvenile petition and she is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
——-
Jamil Armstrong, 43, of Littleton, was arrested May 14 by Meredith police on a Littleton Police Department warrant for simple assault and theft by unauthorized taking. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on July 13.
——-
Michael Renfrew, 31, of Littleton, was arrested May 13 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.
——-
David Glidden III, 32, of Lancaster, was arrested May 12 on Main Street on a Lancaster Police Department warrant. He was held at the Coos County House of Corrections and is scheduled to appear in Coos Superior Court.
——-
Alexander Lantas, 47, of Lyman, was arrested May 11 on Meadow Street on bench warrants. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and appeared in court on May 12.
——-
Stacey Tyler, 54, of Dalton, was arrested May 11 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. Tyler was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
——-
Beth-Anne Bryar, 49, of Littleton, was arrested May 10 on Washington Street for domestic violence simple assault, simple assault causing bodily injury, and resisting arrest. She refused bail, was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and arraigned on May 10.
——-
Ranae Ross, 33, of Littleton, was arrested May 8 by the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She refused bail, was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and arraigned on May 10.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE
Luke Avery, 45, of Newbury, Vt., was arrested by NHSP Troop D on May 9 on Interstate 89 in Hooksett for subsequent offense driving after suspension.
——-
Ashley Deslandes, 30, of Island Pond, Vt., was arrested on a warrant by NHSP Troop D on May 7 on Interstate 93 in Northfield.
——-
Joshua LePage, 34, of Newport, Vt., was arrested by NHSP Troop D on May 7 on Interstate 93 in Northfield for driving after suspension and driving with an open container of alcohol.
