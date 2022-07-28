Police Logs

The PD dealt with two recent cases of identity fraud and computer hacking leading to loss of financial savings.
In the first case, Kimberly S. Kelley, 53, and Scott Lapoint, 58, both of Lyndonville, were charged July 23 with identity theft (four counts), fraudulent use of a credit card (four counts), and petit larceny (four counts). The crimes allegedly occurred at a pair of convenience stores and a grocery store in St. Johnsbury, the perpetrators allegedly using a credit card from a wallet reportedly stolen on July 23. Both were cited to appear on Sept. 12 in Caledonia County Court to answer the charges.
In the second case, Justin Maloney, 29, of St. Johnsbury was cited July 14 on similar charges, including vulnerable adults – financial exploitation, larceny from a person, identity theft, computer crimes – fraud, and petit larceny. It was the result, police said, of a cell phone stolen on July 1, which was then used to reduce the victim’s bank account balance to 19 cents. Maloney will face arraignment in this case Sept. 26.
—-
Elmi Bueno, 23, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 7 on Route 2 west, with no license criminal, and cited to face the charge Sept. 19 in Caledonia County Court.
Josephine Farnham, 37, of East Orange was taken into custody July 26 on three active arrest warrants, after she was charged with DUI at 530 Waits River Road. Lodged on the warrants on $100 bail at Northeast Regional Correction Facility, she was cited to answer the charges on Aug. 17 in Orange Criminal Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
James Patten, 40, of Hardwick was arrested July 19 at 236 Evergreen Manor Dr. in Hardwick on a search warrant to search the residence.
OCSD
Patricia Foster, 55, of Hardwick was cited to appear Aug. 30 in Orleans Superior Court on a charge of excessive speed after allegedly being clocked at 65 mph in a 35 mph speed zone on July 8 in the town of Albany.
—-
In another speeding arrest, Ashley Megrath, 25, of Morgan was cited to appear Aug. 30 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division after being clocked at 75 mph in a 35 mph zone July 8 on Rt. 14. Another northbound vehicle operated by Jordan Kidder, 33, of Sutton was clocked at the same time going 87 mph. Both vehicles, deputies said, were attempting to pass one another taking up both north and southbound lanes of travel while approaching a blind hill. Megrath was charged with grossly negligent operation, and excessive speed.
