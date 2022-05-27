ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Carlos Perez III, 30, of St. Johnsbury was charged May 7 with unlawful trespass and cited to answer the charge July 18 in Caledonia County Court. Perez was also charged with violation of conditions of release.
——-
Natasha Long, 32, of St. Johnsbury was charged May 8 with unlawful trespass and cited to answer the charge July 11 in Caledonia County Court.
——-
Located at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on May 7, Anthony Speed, 38, of St. J was charged with a felony sex offender registry violation, 32 counts of violating conditions of release, and habitual offender. He was released and will be arraigned on July 25.
——-
On May 20, Shawn Greenwood, 49, of St. J was located and arrested, later released on a citation on allegations of accessory after the fact, and false information to law enforcement. He was released and will be arraigned on July 25.
——-
Nicholas Balch, 42, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on May 24 on an arrest warrant for violation of conditions of release, lodged on $200 bail at NERCF and appeared May 25 in Caledonia County Court on the matter.
——-
Jake Garand, 43, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on May 24 pursuant to a mittimus for contempt of a court order issued by the family court. Garand was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility until a sum of $400.43 is paid to the court, or 15 days is served, whichever occurs first.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Police investigated a May 24 two-vehicle accident on Rt. 5 by the Subaru dealership in St. Johnsbury. Southbound on Rt. 5, a vehicle operated by Briana Bocelli, 25, of N. Troy stopped abruptly due to traffic. The vehicle behind hers, operated by Samantha Rossi, 23, of South Wheelock attempted to brake as well but struck the rear bumper of Bocelli’s vehicle. There were no injuries, the damage was minor and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
VSP — DERBY
Jacqueline Colon, 21, of Charleston was cited to appear May 31 in Orleans Superior Court, the result of a single-vehicle crash May 21 on Rt. 58 in Irasburg. Police said Colon was under the influence of intoxicants. She was released with the May 31 court citation. She had minor injuries but her vehicle was totaled.
——-
Police investigated a minor May 23 two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Elm St. and Beebe Rd. in Derby. Police said a vehicle operated by Rachel Morse, 41, of Derby was stationary, and another vehicle operated by Candice Allard, 65, of Derby approached from the rear, and while attempting to turn right at the same intersection, struck the rear of Morse’s vehicle. Damage was minor and both vehicles were driven from the scene. Allard was issued a written warning. There were no injuries, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
——-
As a result of a May 24 single-vehicle crash on Schoolhouse Rd. in Brownington, Jose Javier Ruiz, 32, of Hartford, Conn., and Seanna Kelley, 23, of Brownington appeared that day in Orleans County Court. It was reported a female operator had fled the scene on foot immediately after crashing her vehicle and that she was the sole occupant inside of the vehicle. Troopers arrived on the scene and met with the accused, Jose Javier Ruiz, who advised he was the sole occupant and operator of the crashed vehicle. Police say Ruiz was deflecting an investigation from another person later identified as Kelley. Ruiz was placed under arrest for making a false report and transported to the barracks for processing, where he was later released on citation. Located at her residence on Willoughby Lake Rd., a records query revealed Kelley was wanted by Massachusetts State Police on an extraditable warrant for several narcotics trafficking charges. Kelley was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice and held on $50,000 by the Honorable Court, with arraignment set for May 24.
——-
Robert Ingram, 37, of Brighton was cited into Orleans County Court, Criminal Division, to answer to a charge of retail theft filed May 19, after being accused in separate thefts of merchandise worth $1,145.08 from J.B. Colton. He’ll answer the charge on July 19 in court.
——-
Britny Parris, 33, of Barton was charged May 25 with retail theft at a Circle K store in Barton, where police allege she stole alcohol on multiple occasions. She was trespassed from the store and cited to appear on Aug. 9 in Orleans Superior Court on the charge.
——-
Zane Cardinal, 21, of Johnson was charged May 25 with DUI, the result of a 6:39 p.m. single-vehicle accident on Rt. 100 in Newport Town. There were minor injuries, and his 1998 Jeep Cherokee had major disabling damage. Cardinal will answer the allegation on June 14 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.