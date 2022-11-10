ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Gina Barrette, 28, of Lunenburg, was charged on Nov. 7 in Depot Square with violations of conditions of release, license required, and cited to answer the charge with an arraignment date of Jan. 23, 2023, in Caledonia Superior Court.
— —
Scott Hansen, 46, of Huntington was charged on Nov. 7 on Railroad St. with DUI #1 (Refusal) and flash cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Nov. 21. A passenger in the vehicle, Benjamin Wells, 37, of Eden was charged with violation of conditions of release x4, and also cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 23, 2023, in this matter.
— —
Brandon Sheltra, 27, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 7 at Family Dollar with retail theft and cited to answer the charge on March 13 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
John Schumann, 40, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Nov. 7 with violating conditions of release. Lodged on $100 bail, he was due in court on Nov. 8 in this matter.
OCSD
Grace Caslani, 65, of Glover was arrested on Nov. 4 on Dexter Mtn. Rd. in Glover on an in-state warrant. Transported to the Orleans County Criminal courthouse, she was released on conditions of release.
— —
Nathan Gibbs, 49, of Newport was arrested on Nov. 4 on Indian Point St. in Newport on an active warrant and held without bail at NSCF pending a date in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — WILLISTON
Following up on a single-vehicle accident on Rt. 118 in Eden in which the operator fled after a 2009 Subaru Impreza struck a utility pole, severing it at the base, troopers learned that Allen Robarge, 26, of Hardwick was the vehicle’s operator. He was cited into Lamoille Superior Court, Criminal Division on Jan. 4, 2023, to answer the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Both vehicles were totaled in a Nov. 9 accident on Rt. 2 in Danville by the Sugar Ridge campground. Police said a vehicle operated by a juvenile, age 16, from Calais rear-ended a vehicle operated by Luis Jorge, 53, of Sarasota, Fla. The juvenile said they could not see due to the sun being in their eyes. Jorge told troopers he was stationary with his turn signal activating waiting to turn because the sun was in his eyes as well. The juvenile was uninjured in the crash. Jorge was transported by CALEX Ambulance to NVRH for non-life-threatening injuries.
— —
Katie L. Edson, 36, of Newfane was charged on Nov. 10 on I-91 south in Ryegate with DUI, and cited to appear on the charge on Nov. 28 in Caledonia Superior Court.
— —
Christopher P. Kirk, 47, of Bradford was charged on Sept. 30 on Goshen Rd. in Bradford with DUI Drugs and cited into Orange County Court on Dec. 7 to answer the charge.
— —
John Mlcoch, 58, of Bradford was charged on Nov. 9 at Hannaford Market and the Bradford Motel with disorderly conduct for allegedly harassing Hannaford’s customers in the parking lot and threatening bodily harm to a veteran’s service animal. He is cited to answer the charge on Dec. 21 in Orange Superior Court.
VSP — DERBY
Ryan Sanborn, 18, of Richford was charged on Nov. 8 on Rt. 100 in Lowell with negligent operation, the result of a one-car crash. He was also issued a Vermont civil violation complaint for driving on roadways laned for traffic. He was cited into Orleans Criminal Court on Dec. 27 in this matter.
— —
Julie Jacobs, 53, of Derby Line was charged on Nov. 9 on I-91 north with DUI Refusal and cited to answer the charge on Nov. 22 in Orleans Criminal Court.
