Police Logs

Tamara Parker

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Seth Willard, 35, and Kasea Hill, 40, both of St. Johnsbury, were arrested Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. and cited into Caledonia Court Dec. 14 to answer to charges of disorderly conduct noise in the night, and resisting arrest. Hill was also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments