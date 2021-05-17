Police logs

VSP — DERBY
Mary Gaskill, 45, of Barton, was charged with driving under the influence on May 15 after her car allegedly hit a guard rail, popped a tire, and went into a ditch near 1288 Barton Orleans Rd. in Barton. She was transported to the Derby barracks for processing, and given a June 1 date to appear on the DUI charge in Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
——-
Joseph Gaudreau, 30, of Morgan, was taken into custody May 13, and charged with burglary. It stemmed from a May 11 incident in which troopers responded to a Newport Center apartment that had allegedly been broken into and property stolen. Police say two men forcefully entered the apartment. One of the male offenders was identified as Gaudreau, who was cited to appear May 18 in Orleans County Court on the burglary charge. The identity of the second male offender is still unknown. If anyone has information pertaining to the incident, contact the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A passerby turned in a sum of cash found May 15 at about 6:36 p.m. in the downtown business district in the area of 1187 Main St. The owner is requested to contact the police department, describe how much it is and where it was lost, and they will be able to have it returned to them. The St. Johnsbury Police Department can be contacted at 748-2314.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Nikita Laferriere, 34, of Burke, was cited into Caledonia Criminal Court on May 17 to face a charge of retail theft filed March 20, when she allegedly stole items from the Burke Mountain Resort gift shop.
——-
Responding to a reported family fight at 7437 Scotch Hollow Rd. in Newbury, troopers say Bruce Allsop, 64, of Newbury, assaulted a household member. He was located by troopers a short time later in Bradford, taken into custody, processed at the Bradford Outpost and released with a citation to appear May 17 in Orange County Court, Criminal Division on the charge of domestic assault.
——-
Kyra Carey, 21, of Lyndonville, was charged with assault on law enforcement and aggravated disorderly conduct after Lyndonville police officers and state troopers responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 58 East St. in Lyndonville. While being taken into protective custody, she allegedly attempted to bite a trooper’s hand. Carey was transported to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by the Lyndonville Police Department and while in the emergency department, police allege she continued to cause a disturbance for medical staff and patients. Carey was released with a citation to appear June 7 in Caledonia County Court.
