Two local men were charged on Jan. 19 with violating of conditions of release and cited to answer the charges on April 17 in Caledonia Court. George Phelps, 40, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Railroad St. Tristan Garcia, 23, of St. Johnsbury was charged on High St.

