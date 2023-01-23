ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Two local men were charged on Jan. 19 with violating of conditions of release and cited to answer the charges on April 17 in Caledonia Court. George Phelps, 40, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Railroad St. Tristan Garcia, 23, of St. Johnsbury was charged on High St.
— —
James Roy, 22, of Littleton turned himself in on Jan. 21 at the police department on a warrant. He was lodged at NECRF on $250 bail.
— —
Janita Ledoux, 35, of Peacham, and Megan Young, 39, of St. Johnsbury were each charged on Jan. 22 on Main St. with VCOR. Both parties were flash cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Jan. 23.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Jasmine Lund, 24, of Lyndonville was arrested on Jan. 17 on Main St. on an active warrant out of Essex County.
— —
Ashley Beckwith 39, of Lyndon, was arrested on Jan. 17 at Fairway Ln in Lyndon on an active warrant. Also arrested on Jan. 17 on Fairway Lane in Lyndon on a warrant was Robert Flandez, 27, of Lyndon.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Troopers are investigating a Jan. 20 single-vehicle crash that occurred between 9:30-11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hospital Drive and Old Center Rd in St. Johnsbury. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a residence on Cutting Ln in Lyndon, police said. VSP requests anyone with information to contact Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680 or Luke.Rodzel@Vermont.Gov. Tips can also be made anonymously at https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us.
— —
In response to a Jan. 21 report of a vehicle off the roadway on Rt. 5 in Waterford, troopers discovered smoke from the engine block and interior cabin. Evan Lawton, 23, of Barnet was charged with DUI, VCOR, DLS, leaving the scene of an accident, and false report to a law enforcement officer. He’ll face the charges on Feb. 6 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
— —
Paul Leblanc, 42, of Irasburg was charged on Jan. 21 on I-91 north with DUI, and cited to answer the charge on Feb. 13 in Caledonia Superior Court.
— —
Daniel Liberty, 24, of Lyndonville was charged on Jan. 18 on I-91 in Ryegate with DUI, and cited to answer the charge on Feb. 6 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — DERBY
State police are looking for information regarding the back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked at 210 Dominion Ave in the town of Troy. The incident was believed to have happened around Nov. 13, 2022. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
— —
VSP are looking for information regarding two items that were recovered at Jay Peak Resort in Jay. A KTM kids dirt bike and a Jonsered chainsaw were recovered by Jay Peak Security and Jay Peak Resort. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
— —
Carlos Dominguez, 24, of Morrisville was charged on Jan. 22 on Rt. 100 in Troy with unlawful trespass and DUI. He’ll face the charges on Feb. 7 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Patrick Lovett, 46, of Milton, Mass. was charged on Jan. 22 in Jay with DUI #1, and cited to answer the charge on Feb. 7 in Orleans County Court.
— —
Following a single-vehicle crash on Crawford Rd. in Derby, Kateria Morris, 35, of Derby Line was charged on Jan. 21 with DUI, and cited into Orleans County Court to answer the charge on Feb. 7.
— —
Randell Blake, 57, was issued a ticket for speeding on Jan. 22 in Rt. 101 in Troy, and also cited to appear Feb. 28 in Orleans Criminal Court to answer a charge of criminal DLS.
HARDWICK POLICE
Patrick Stacey, 31, of Hardwick was lodged on Jan. 21 at Northeast Correctional Complex after being taken into custody on two in-state warrants at M&M Beverage on Rt. 14.
— —
Noah Deblois, 21, of Hardwick was charged on Jan. 17 on Rt. 14 with DUI, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Jan. 30 in answer to the charge.
— —
Whitney Nattell, 46, was slated to be in Caledonia Superior Court Criminal Division on Jan. 19 on a charge of domestic assault filed on Jan. 17. The incident allegedly took place on Jan. 11 on Dimick Rd. in Hardwick.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.