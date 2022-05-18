VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Travis Boisvert, 30, of Groton, was lodged May 15 at NERCF (Northeast Correctional Complex) for lack of $50,000 bail after being charged with aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment, domestic assault, offense committed in the presence of a child, and interference with access to emergency services. He was flash-cited May 16 into Caledonia County Court.

—-

Walter Collins, 52, of Sheffield, was charged May 15 with domestic assault. He was flash-cited to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court on May 16, and released on conditions.

VSP — DERBY

Tamieka Demo, 20, of Newport Center, was charged May 15 with excessive speed after being clocked at 72 mph in a 35 mph zone on Route 105 in Newport Center. Demo will answer the charge on June 28 in Orleans County Court.

—-

Marshall Touron, 25, of Jay, was charged May 14 with DUI #1, the result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 242. He was cited to appear May 31 in Orleans Criminal Court to answer the charge.

