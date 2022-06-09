Police Logs

A set of Toyota keys were located in front of H&R Block in St. Johnsbury on June 7 and can be collected at SJPD.
Wade Whitehouse, 39, of Marshfield was arrested June 8 on Union St., and charged with DUI #4 (Drugs), DLS Due to DUI, violation of conditions of release, and possession of depressant, stimulant or narcotic drug. He’ll be arraigned on Aug. 29 in Caledonia Superior Court.
Carlos Perez, 30, of St. Johnsbury was charged June 7 with unlawful trespass. He’ll answer the charge on July 25 in Caledonia County Court. Perez was also charged in a May 8 incident at 2165 Portland St., with inciting to a felony, accessory before the fact, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Michael Williams, 40, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with identity theft, petit larceny and fraudulent use of a credit card on May 8 in St. Johnsbury.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
As a result of a single-vehicle accident on June 7 on South Wheelock Roud in Lyndon, Claudio Salvatore Ardizzola, 74, of Lyndon was cited into Caledonia County Court on June 27 to answer the charge of DUI. He was uninjured, and his vehicle had front-end damage.
