Police logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Evan M. Lawton, 21, of St. Johnsbury, was cited into Caledonia Court as a result of a Sept. 12 traffic stop at 12:25 a.m. on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury. Stopped for an alleged motor vehicle violation, after investigation he was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Lawton was cited to appear Sept. 28 in Caledonia Court to answer to the charge of DUI-1/test refusal.

