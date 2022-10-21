ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Sean Barlow, 57, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Oct. 20 on Memorial Drive with criminal DLS due to DUI, violation of conditions of release, and arrest on a warrant. He’ll be arraigned on the DLS and VCR violations in this matter on Dec. 19 in Caledonia Superior Court.

