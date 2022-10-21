ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Sean Barlow, 57, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Oct. 20 on Memorial Drive with criminal DLS due to DUI, violation of conditions of release, and arrest on a warrant. He’ll be arraigned on the DLS and VCR violations in this matter on Dec. 19 in Caledonia Superior Court.
— —
Cheyenne Spreadbury, 25, of Lyndon was cited to appear for arraignment on Dec. 12 in Caledonia Superior Court on a charge of license required (driving without a license after a prior civil conviction for the same within the past two years), filed Oct. 19 on Summer St. in St. Johnsbury.
— —
Michelle Deaette, 30, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Oct. 13 with a sex offender registry violation and cited for arraignment on Dec. 19 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Jason Langmaid, 47, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Oct. 21 with violation of conditions of release on Memorial Drive, and cited into Caledonia County Court on Oct. 24 to answer the charge.
VSP — DERBY
Gordon Sayers, 43, of Barton was charged on Oct. 19 on Main St. in Barton with first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Lodged on $5,000 bail by Probation & Parole at Northern State Correctional Facility, he was due in court on Oct. 20.
OCSD
Jason Bessette, 25, of Highgate was charged on Oct. 4 with excessive speed, and criminal DLS after being clocked at 73 mph in a 40 mph zone of BartonOrleans Rd. He’s due to answer the charges on Nov. 15 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Rance Bolduc, 38, of Orleans was charged on Oct. 13 with DUI #2, and cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on Nov. 22.
— —
Donald Billow, 42, of Craftsbury was pulled over on Sept. 9 on North Hill in Westfield with improper display of his Vermont license plate and cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on Nov. 15.
— —
Stephanie Foster, 50, of Glover was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on charges of false tokens pretenses (x2) after being accused of using another’s identity to obtain multiple credit cards. The OCSD said that Foster used these credit cards to purchase multiple items. She’s due in court on Nov. 22.
— —
Brooke Cole, 21, of Newport was charged on June 26 with disturbing the peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications. Cole is due in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the charge.
HARDWICK POLICE
David Connor advised someone claiming to be the U.S. Marshall’s Office called him and said a package came across the US/Mexico border with his name on it and contained drugs. Connor advised that after speaking with them he ended up sending them a picture of his license. This was not the U.S. Marshall’s Office. The case is pending investigation.
— —
An employee’s email account through Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union was hacked. Through the hacked e-mail account, the hacker diverted the employee’s paycheck to a bank account in Ohio. The employee and OSSU were unaware of the scam until the employee reported she did not receive her direct deposit paycheck. This is currently under investigation, but it appears the hacker(s) are from Connecticut and Arizona.
— —
Police are investigating the Sept. 27 theft of 15 catalytic converters cut off numerous vehicles and stolen at Lamoille Valley Ford in Hardwick. A catalytic converter was cut off a bus from Donna’s Car Store as well.
— —
Kevin Fradette, no age given, of Hardwick was taken into custody on Oct. 16 at the Tops parking lot in Hardwick on three active warrants and transported to Northeast Correctional Facility.
