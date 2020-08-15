ST JOHNSBURY PD

Dylan Brink, 23, of West Burke, was cited into Caledonia County Superior Court on Nov. 30 to answer to a charge of DLS - Criminal. The allegation stemmed from an Aug. 15 motor vehicle stop in front of 684 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury after a motor vehicle violation was observed on Lafayette Street.

