Chiquittia Keller, 38, of Lyndonville, was cited into Caledonia Court on June 27 on a charge of violation of conditions of release filed on April 22 on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
—-
Ariya Sweeney, 20, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on April 25 with impeding a police officer, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of crack cocaine, possession of heroin, and violation of conditions of release on Pearl Street. She was cited to appear on June 20 in court on the charges.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
After being taken to Northeastern Correctional Facility for detox, Jeremy O’Rourke, 35, of Lyndonville, was cited to appear on July 27 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division on a charge of violation of conditions of release.
Jacob Libby, 20, of Lyndon, was ordered to appear April 25 in Caledonia Criminal Court on a charge of domestic assault filed April 23, after a report of domestic assault on East Burke Road.
VSP — DERBY
Sally Laboda, 50, of Derby, was cited into Orleans County Court on May 10 on a charge of DUI filed on April 23 in Derby Center.
—-
Police seek information about the April 25th theft of a yellow 2015 Can-Am Outlander 500 ATV from the Barton residence of Deborah Leach, 60. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen ATV should contact the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
HARDWICK POLICE
After being struck April 23 on Route 15 by a vehicle operated by Dylan Laflam, 41, of Greensboro, a deer eventually ran off into the woods under its own power. Laflam’s vehicle sustained only minor damage and no one was hurt.
