Police Logs

Michael Bennieg, 45, of New York was taken into custody April 27 on a warrant, and cited to answer the charge May 1 in Caledonia County Court. The warrant was for an underlying charge of unlawful mischief in which he is accused of breaking off a windshield wiper blade.
Lee Searl, 37, Vermont, was taken into custody without incident April 27 on Route 2 on two active warrants, one federal and one of the state of Massachusetts.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Jermain Taylor, 48, of Brooklyn, N.Y. was cited to appear June 26 in court after being found in possession of 20 small white glassine bags, each containing a white powder. This white powder was determined to be Fentanyl through testing.
HARDWICK POLICE
A local senior was transported with major injuries to Copley Hospital in Morrisville following a single-vehicle crash April 19 on the Lane Road in Hardwick. Police say Pauline Parkhurst, 85, of Hardwick mistakenly applied the accelerator instead of the brake, and her vehicle went over a steep embankment and landed on its roof. The crash is still under investigation.
OCSD
Following a March 24 single-vehicle crash in Westmore, Brooke Marsh, 25, of Greensboro was charged with DUI and interference with access to to emergency services. Marsh was cited to answer the charges May 30 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
