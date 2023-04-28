Police Logs
St. Johnsbury Police #filephoto

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Michael Bennieg, 45, of New York was taken into custody April 27 on a warrant, and cited to answer the charge May 1 in Caledonia County Court. The warrant was for an underlying charge of unlawful mischief in which he is accused of breaking off a windshield wiper blade.

