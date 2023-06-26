Police Logs

An electronic device was turned in to the St. Johnsbury Police Department Sunday morning. The item will be released with proper identification.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
David MacDougall, 56, of Sutton was charged June 26 with violating conditions of release and cited to answer the charge August 7 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — DERBY
A Newport Center man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash June 25 on Route 105 in North Troy. Trevor Roberts, 28, was traveling east when his 2012 Kawasaki went off the roadway to the right and into a ditch. He was wearing a helmet, and members of Newport Ambulance assisted with the incident.
— —
Steven Lontine, 58, of Derby, was charged on June 26 with DUI #2, unlawful mischief and driving with a criminally suspended license. He is cited to answer the charges on July 11 in Orleans Superior Court.
— —
Sheila Gray, 50, of Concord, N.H., was charged June 25 in Derby Line with possession of a regulated drug and cited to face the charge on August 29 in Orleans Superior Court.
— —
Mariah Hallisey, 29, of Barton, was charged June 25 at 9:15 a.m. with unlawful mischief at a Barton residence. Later that day, at about 1:30 p.m., troopers were called back to the residence and charged Hallisey again with domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services, unlawful mischief, and aggravated disorderly conduct. Jailed for lack of $1,000 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility, she was cited to face these charges on June 26 in Orleans Superior Court.
— —
Nathan Cheney, 26, of Derby, was charged June 12 with violating conditions of release and cited into Orleans Superior Court July 11 on the charge.
HARDWICK POLICE
Alain Fradette, 62, of East Hardwick, was charged on June 26 with criminal DLS, violating conditions of release and interlocking device. He was issued a court citation for July 31. Fradette was also given a ticket for no registration.
— —
A 14-year-old juvenile admitted to burglarizing a home on Montgomery Road in Hardwick on June 20. The homeowner reported about $1,000 worth of items were stolen, and the majority of the items were recovered and returned to the homeowner. The juvenile was cited into Caledonia County Family Court on July 27.
— —
A 14-year-old juvenile was charged on June 22 with petit larceny from a residence on Main Street in Hardwick. Airpods were taken from the residence; the 14-year-old admitted to the crime to the police and was cited into Caledonia County Family Court on July 27 to answer the charge. The AirPods were returned to the owner.
— —
Brittany Hay, 29, of Hardwick, was charged June 24 with domestic assault and was in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, on June 26 to answer the charge.
