Placed in detox at Northeast Correctional Complex after allegedly soliciting motorists and hindering the flow of traffic on February 12 on Broad Street in Lyndon, Richard Larocque, 66, of St. Johnsbury was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after allegedly becoming threatening and combative toward troopers responding to the incident. He is cited to answer the charges on March 27 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Rusty Perry, 34, of Sutton was charged on February 14 on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury with possession of cocaine and violating conditions of release. He was cited to face the charges on March 27 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Jeffrey Langmaid, 42, of St. Johnsbury was charged on February 14 on I-91-south with DUI and cited to face the charge on March 6 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Patrick Southworth, 39, of Vershire, was in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division, on February 14 to face charges filed February 13 in Corinth of fugitive from justice, burglary, arrest on a warrant, escape, and resisting arrest.
— —
Robert Guest, 29, of Lyndon was scheduled into Caledonia Court on February 16 to answer charges of arrest on a warrant and violating conditions of release. The charges were filed on February 15 on York St. in Lyndon.
— —
Alan Tanguay, 31, of Lyndon was charged on February 15 on South Street in Lyndon on seven counts of violating conditions of release. He was cited to face the charges on March 27 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
— —
Gina Barrette, 29, of St. Johnsbury was charged on February 15 on York Street in Lyndon with criminal DLS and cited to answer the charge on March 27 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — DERBY
Lodged on $2,500 bail at Northern State Correctional, Francis Huard, 57, of Craftsbury was cited to appear in Orleans Superior Court on February 14 after being charged February 13 on Route 14 with domestic assault and cruelty to a child.
