VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Placed in detox at Northeast Correctional Complex after allegedly soliciting motorists and hindering the flow of traffic on February 12 on Broad Street in Lyndon, Richard Larocque, 66, of St. Johnsbury was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after allegedly becoming threatening and combative toward troopers responding to the incident. He is cited to answer the charges on March 27 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.

