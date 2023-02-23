Police Logs

Devine Campbell-Reid, 25, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear on February 27 in Caledonia Court on charges of violating conditions filed on February 22 at the St. Johnsbury Park & Ride.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Several vehicles were reported vandalized over the weekend of February 17-19. Wells River Chevrolet reported three trucks on its lot had the gas tanks drilled and drained of fuel. A similar incident took place in the neighboring town of Woodsville, N.H. Anyone with information about these incidents or the identity of the offender(s) is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at (802-748-3111). Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
As a result of a multi-agency effort, Matthew Prue, 43, of Sheffield, was charged on February 22 on Hospital Drive in St. Johnsbury with criminal DLS and false information to law enforcement. He was also arrested on an active Parole Board Warrant and held without bail at NECC in St. Johnsbury on that charge. He was cited to appear on March 27 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — DERBY
Timothy Phillips, 54, of North Troy, was charged on February 20 with violation of conditions of release, lodged on $200 bail at NSCF and cited the next day, February 21, in Orleans County Court.
