ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Stephen Scherber, 31, of Berlin, N.H., was charged Jan. 7 with stalking, and disorderly conduct by telephone after allegedly repeatedly sending threatening and sexually explicit messages to a St. Johnsbury residence. At this time he had an active non-extraditable warrant. He was cited to appear on Jan. 10 in court.
VSP — DERBY
Police ask the public’s assistance regarding a retail theft that occurred on Dec. 20 at the Price Chopper in Derby. The store has video surveillance of the suspect entering the store, concealing several items in his jacket and then exiting the store without paying for any of the merchandise. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Amy Leclair at the VSP Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
—-
Tyler Gomes, 31, of East Calais was issued a criminal citation to appear on Jan. 18 at Orleans Superior Court to answer to a charge of DUI # 2 filed on Jan. 9 in Brownington.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
Zachary Brain, 19, of Newton, Mass., was issued a citation to appear Feb. 15 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of excessive speed after being clocked at 72 mph in a 35 mph zone on Schuler Rd. in Derby.
—-
Matthew Demers, 44, of Derby was issued a citation on Jan. 7 to appear in Orleans Superior Court on Feb. 8 on the charge of driving with a license under criminal suspension.
—-
Ronald Morin JR, 48, of Glover was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on Jan. 4, when he allegedly was operating a vehicle on Rt. 16 in Glover with a criminally suspended license. He was given a Feb. 28 court date.
