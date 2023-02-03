ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
A black cellphone was located on Feb. 2 in St. Johnsbury, turned in to the St. Johnsbury Police department, and can be claimed with proper identification.
— —
Myisha Reid, 27, of St. Johnsbury appeared in Caledonia County Court on Feb. 2 after being taken into custody earlier that day on an active warrant out of Caledonia County for failure to appear. Bail on the warrant was set at $100, and she was later released on a new set of conditions.
— —
George Phelps, 40, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on Feb. 2 on Railroad St. on a warrant for his arrest. He was transported to the court where he met with a judge and was released.
— —
Robert Spears, 44, of Lyndonville was arrested on Feb. 1 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, and transported to Northeast Correctional Center on $1,200 bail ahead of a Feb. 2 court appearance.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Arrested on Jan. 31 on three warrants a charge of violating conditions of release, Angel Morales-Cordova, 25, no address, was brought to the Caledonia County Courthouse to post bail, where Officer Harris learned of a fourth warrant with a $5,000 bail that was not listed in NCIC. Officer Harris brought Morales-Cordova to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, without incident, for lack of $5,200 bail.
— —
On Jan. 31, police responded with Lyndon Rescue to a report of an unconscious individual lying on the side of New Boston Road. Initial reports were that the individual was dumped out of a car that had fled the scene. Police identified the patient to be suffering from an overdose. Witnesses stated there was a car off the road in the area of New Boston Rd. and Mount Pisgah Rd. that they believed was connected to this incident. Officer Renaudette searched for the vehicle while Officer Harris rendered first aid to the patient until Lyndon Rescue could arrive. As the patient became conscious, the person did not wish to provide any information to police as to how he/she got to that location; ultimately rendering the connection between the patient and the car off-the-road speculation. Furthermore, it was learned by police that the car was no longer there, and the believed operator of that car was actually incarcerated at the time of the incident. The patient was transported by Lyndon Rescue for further evaluation. Due to HIPAA, the name of the patient was not released.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Andrew Baird, 22, of Lyndon was charged on Feb. 3 on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury with DUI refusal, leaving the scene of an accident, negligent operation, and DLS. He’s cited to answer the charges on Feb. 27 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — DERBY
State police seek information related to the theft sometime between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3 on Rt. 14 in Irasburg of a stolen snowmobile trailer containing two snowmobiles. The trailer is a 2005 High Country enclosed snowmobile trailer with Connecticut registration AN97692. Inside the trailer was a yellow 2005 SkiDoo MXZ 500 with Vermont registration sticker 4455G; and an orange-and-black 2014 SkiDoo MXZ 500 with Vermont registration sticker 3905H.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
BRADFORD POLICE
Richard Davis, 47, a resident of the Bradford area, was charged on Feb. 2 at the Bradford boat launch with drug possession and DLS-C. He was cited into Windsor County Court on March 15 to answer to these charges. He was also brought before Windsor County Court on an arrest warrant out of Windsor County.
