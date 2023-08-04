ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Rose Holloway, 26, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on August 2 on Maple Street on a violation of a Relief from Abuse order and was in Caledonia Superior Court on August 3 to face the charge.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Police received a report on August 3 of a person leaving the scene of a parking lot collision at noon at Ms. Lyndonville Diner on Broad Street. Police were told a witness recorded the incident but left before the police’s arrival. Those with information about this incident may contact Ofc. Gerrish at 802-626-1271.
Heather Root, 47, of Lyndon, was charged on August 3 with leaving the scene of an accident in the White Market parking lot and unlawful trespass and was cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of October 23.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Lodged at NERCF for lack of $1,000 bail, William Britton, 55, of Newbury, was cited into Orange County Court on August 3 on a charge filed on August 2 of domestic assault.
VSP — DERBY
David Pecor, 50, of Newport Town, was charged on August 3 with second-degree aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault. He was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility and held by Probation and Parole for violating his parole before his scheduled court appearance on August 4.
LITTLETON POLICE
Myles Hodge, 24, of Bath, was arrested on July 28 on Meadow Street for driving under the influence. He is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Aug. 8.
Christopher Styles-Ouellette, 37, and Justine Styles-Ouellette, 37, both of Littleton, were arrested on July 28 for domestic violence simple assault. Justine also faces a charge of contempt of court. Each was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.
Eric Clark, 39, of Littleton, was arrested on July 27 on two counts of domestic violence and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.
Hillary Hoffman, 34, of Wells River, was arrested on July 27 on Meadow Street for willful concealment. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.
Jaya Clarke, 20, of Littleton, was arrested on July 24 on Old Waterford Road for unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol. Clarke was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.
Matthew King, 31, of Whitefield, was arrested on July 24 at Parker Village on a warrant and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Elijah Allison, 25, of Groveton, was arrested on July 23 on Redington Street for simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.
Nicholas Jacob, 41, of Littleton, was arrested on July 23 on Washington Street for criminal trespass.
Ayden Keiler, 20, of Bethlehem, was arrested on a warrant on July 22 on Meadow Street. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.
Robert Rosebrook, 51, of Lisbon, was arrested on July 21 on Carleton Street on a warrant for simple assault. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 12.
Cory Egnew, 29, of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant on July 29 and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
Coltan Hanson, 30, of Littleton, was arrested on bench warrants on July 10 on Saranac Street. He was held at the HOC on $500 cash bail and arraigned on July 11.
Shane Champney, 48, of Littleton, was arrested July 9 on Cottage Street for driving under the influence, after suspension, and an un-registered vehicle.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE TROOP F
Scott Grover, 50, of Columbia, was arrested on July 11 in Columbia on warrants.
Earl Francis MacKenzie, 47, of Kingman, Arizona, was arrested July 15 in Colebrook on bench warrants and being a fugitive from justice.
