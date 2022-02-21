Brandon Rodd, 25, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear March 7 in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer to charges of DUI (refusal), and attempting to elude, stemming from a Feb. 17 traffic stop on Perkins Street. He was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility as an incapacitated person on a 24-hour hold.
Tristan Garcia, 23, of Barnet, was cited to appear March 28 in Caledonia County Superior Court on the charge of violation of conditions of release (x2), stemming from a Feb. 18 arrest at Walgreens on Railroad Street, and from a Dec. 19 incident when he allegedly stole $20 and a can of Red Bull from Horizon’s Deli on Railroad Street.
Levi Gannon, 22, of Waterbury, Vt., was cited Feb. 11 to appear April 22 in Caledonia Court on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs (cannabis).
Destinie Marland, 18, of Littleton, N.H., was taken into custody on Hooker Hill Road in St. Johnsbury and cited to appear March 24 in Caledonia Family Court on a charge filed Feb. 11 of attempting to elude. She was also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for failing to yield the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle, defective equipment, operating without a valid license and no insurance.
Police were dispatched on Feb. 19 to a report of an attempted overdose at Fairbanks Inn. Jayden VonDoemming, 24, of St. Johnsbury, was found with another party on the scene. He had a no-trespass order served on him in the past for the Fairbanks Inn. VonDoemming was given a citation to appear in court on the charge of unlawful trespass.
VSP — DERBY
Investigation of a Feb. 18 single-vehicle crash on Route 14 in Coventry revealed that Lucy Davis-Hup, 22, of Boston, Mass., was traveling north when she lost control of the vehicle due to icy roads. The vehicle went off the road into a tree. No injuries were reported and the 2017 Jeep Cherokee had passenger side and rear-end damage.
Investigation of a Feb. 17 report of a theft at the Maplefields service station in Orleans revealed a Barton juvenile, age 18, an employee at the time, had allegedly been scanning winning lottery tickets and cashing in the winnings without paying for the tickets. Police say the juvenile had stolen upwards of $1,300 worth of winning lottery tickets. The juvenile was located, cited and released to appear April 11 in Orleans Court District, family court on the charge of grand larceny.
