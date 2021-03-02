VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

Kayla Cabey, 29, of Wells River, was charged Feb. 28 with domestic assault after police determined she had assaulted a household member. She was released on court-ordered conditions to appear on March 4 in Orange County Criminal Court.

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Amanda E. Tropeano, 36, of Lyndonville, was cited Feb. 27 into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer to the charge of possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic, as a result of a 12:46 a.m. traffic stop on Portland St.

VSP — MIDDLESEX

Wind and snowdrifts were contributing factors in a March 2 accident on Route 2 in Cabot by Hooker Mtn. Farm Distillery. Marcial Rodriguez-Arenal, 57, of Woodbury, was traveling east at approximately 50 mph when he encountered snow and ice on the roadway. Arenal lost control of the truck and it rolled onto its side. Arenal was wearing his seat belt and airbags were not deployed. He mentioned upper extremity pain, but was not transported by EMS.

