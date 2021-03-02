VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Kayla Cabey, 29, of Wells River, was charged Feb. 28 with domestic assault after police determined she had assaulted a household member. She was released on court-ordered conditions to appear on March 4 in Orange County Criminal Court.
ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Amanda E. Tropeano, 36, of Lyndonville, was cited Feb. 27 into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer to the charge of possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic, as a result of a 12:46 a.m. traffic stop on Portland St.
VSP — MIDDLESEX
Wind and snowdrifts were contributing factors in a March 2 accident on Route 2 in Cabot by Hooker Mtn. Farm Distillery. Marcial Rodriguez-Arenal, 57, of Woodbury, was traveling east at approximately 50 mph when he encountered snow and ice on the roadway. Arenal lost control of the truck and it rolled onto its side. Arenal was wearing his seat belt and airbags were not deployed. He mentioned upper extremity pain, but was not transported by EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.