ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Lucas Hoyt, 26, of Easton, N.H., formerly of St. Johnsbury, was to appear June 21 in Caledonia Superior Court to answer to two counts of violations of conditions of release. Hoyt has a court-imposed curfew at his new residence in Easton, and he was found walking down the road June 18. Police said Hoyt refused to return home, and was also later in violation of the curfew on June 19. Hoyt appeared June 20 at 2:30 a.m. at the St Johnsbury Police Dept. Following his refusal to return to his court-ordered residence, he was lodged pending a new court-approved residence.
——-
Dylan Brink, 24, of St. Johnsbury was charged June 21 with a violation of his conditions of release for driving without a license. The incident took place at 7:05 a.m. on Railroad. St. He was cited to appear on Sept. 20 in Caledonia County Court.
——-
Hailey Dixon, 27, no address given, was to have appeared June 21 in Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment on two warrants alleging unlawful trespass. She was taken into custody June 18 on the allegations and processed at the PD.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Mark Gurney, 54, of Newbury contacted police June 22 about a motor vehicle crash. While Gurney was traveling on Leighton Hill Rd., a dark blue, four-door Honda Ridgeline truck traveling in the opposite direction hit his side mirror causing damage and left the scene. The vehicle is believed to have a Vermont registration and possible damage to the driver side mirror. Anyone with information about the vehicle involved is asked to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury barracks (802-748-3111).
HARDWICK POLICE
Alain Fradette, 60, of East Hardwick was arrested June 16 on School St., charged with criminal DLS and cited into Caledonia County Court on Aug. 9
——-
Nathaniel Bagley, 21, of Hardwick was arrested June 16 on Rt. 14 on a warrant out of Caledonia County, and charged with failure to appear in court on June 14.
——-
Dennis Perry, 56, of Hardwick was cited to appear Aug. 9 in Caledonia County Court to answer to an allegation filed May 16 of disorderly conduct by electronic device.
——-
The PD investigated a June 14 accident on Rt. 15 by Moosehorn Cafe, where a small buck ran out from the park and ride, and was struck by William Molleur, 21, of Hardwick.
