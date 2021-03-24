ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Police officers sweeping the rail yard at 11:31 p.m. on March 23 found Alex Brown, 31, living in a makeshift structure attached to the rear of a tanker car. Brown had an active felony warrant for attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling and was arrested on the warrant, as well as trespassing. Police say he was in possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic drug. Brown was lodged at the Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 bail and cited into Caledonia Superior Court to answer the March 23 charges with a court date of June 7.
——-
Shawn Greenwood, 48, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody March 23 on Elm Street and lodged at the NERCF on a federal arrest warrant without incident.
——-
Richard Larocque, 65, of St. Johnsbury, was observed entering Maplefields in St Johnsbury, where he had previously received a no trespass order. Larocque was arrested for unlawful trespass and cited to appear May 17 in Caledonia Court.
——-
Ariya Sweeney, 19, of St. Johnsbury was arrested March 22 on Elm St., and cited to appear May 24 in Caledonia County Court after being charged with simple assault.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
On March 24, Coös County Attorneys notified Vermont State Police of an existing warrant for Joshua York, 21, of Lancaster, N.H., stemming from events leading to his arrest on March 23. York was charged with being a fugitive from justice, and was held at Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $25,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear March 25 in Caledonia Court.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers responded March 23 to the report of a male passed out in his vehicle in the parking lot of the United States Postal Service in Derby. Police say John Corsano, 35, of Newport, was in physical control of the vehicle while being impaired. He was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI-drug. Corsano was processed for the offense and released with a citation to appear May 25 in court in Orleans.
——-
Nathan Martinez, 19, of Newport, was charged with possession of a stolen bicycle in Derby on March 23. He was released with a citation to appear April 20 in court in Orleans. During investigation, troopers recovered two more bicycles. If anyone is missing or reported their bicycles stolen, they may contact the Derby barracks.
BERLIN POLICE
Nichole Cloutier, 34, of Bradford, was charged with unlawful trespass at the HillTop Inn in Berlin on March 22. She was released on a citation to appear May 6 in Vermont Superior Court — Washington Criminal Division.
