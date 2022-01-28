Police Logs

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
James Cady, 49, of Burlington, Vt., was cited to appear Feb. 9 in Orange County Criminal Court to face a charge of DUI filed Jan. 24 on Upper Plain Road in Bradford.
—-
Police responded to a Jan. 26 report of a Casella truck on its side on Morrill Road in Danville. The operator was identified as Ming Zhang, of Hyde Park, Vt. Larose Towing responded to the scene. The investigation determined the operator, Zhang, was traveling on Morrill Road at a high rate of speed and crossed into the westbound lane before losing control and flipping the truck into a ditch. Zhang had minor injuries and the truck had driver’s-side damage. A tow truck removed the vehicle.
—-
Debra Sawyer, 44, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on Jan. 27 with criminal threatening and cited to answer the charge March 21 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division. The victim, Jerome Nesbit, 41, of St. Albans, Vt., told police he was threatened with a bat by Sawyer. In the same incident, police say Nesbit was asked to leave multiple times but refused and committed the crime of unlawful trespass. During this incident, police say Nesbit took the phone from another member and did not allow them access to emergency services. He was issued a citation to also appear on March 21 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — DERBY
Jerry Pfeiffer, 24, of Derby, was charged on Jan. 27 with violation of conditions of release. On the same call, Michael Pfeiffer, 59, of Derby, was located within the residence. Police said he had an active relief from abuse order that stated he was not to be in the residence or around the owner of the residence. It was further discovered Michael also had court-ordered conditions of release which he was in violation of. Both Jerry and Michael were lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility and cited to court on Jan. 27.
—-
In sub-zero temps, police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Dexter Mountain Road in Glover on Jan. 26. They found that Renee Dunbar, 47, of Glover, was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. Road conditions consisted of ice and snow, and police say the vehicle hit a patch of ice, went into the ditch and crashed into an ice fishing shelter. There were no injuries, and the 2012 GMC Yukon had front-end damage.
BETHLEHEM PD
Christy Jenkerson, 38, of Bethlehem, N.H., was charged on Jan. 6 with breach of bail and given a March 15 court date. Jenkerson was also charged with DWI, and given a Feb. 8 court date to answer that allegation.
—-
Sean Beuque, 50, of Bethlehem, was charged on Jan. 6 with violation of protective order and was given a Jan. 7 court date on the charge.
