Police Logs

Rafael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury turned himself in on an active warrant on Oct. 4. He was transported to the North East Correctional Complex and was due in court the next day.
Chavonie J. Fulton, 21, of Ashland, Ohio was taken into custody on Oct. 1 on Prospect St. for operating under the influence of marijuana and cited into Caledonia County Court on Nov. 21 on the charge of DUI-1.
Jeremy Allin, 51, of Lancaster, N.H. was charged on Oct. 6 with counterfeiting after allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit $10 bill at Maplefields in St. Johnsbury. He will be arraigned on Dec. 19 in Caledonia Superior Court.
Kelly Gilmore, 52, of St. Johnsbury was arrested on Oct. 5 on Portland St. on active warrants out of Vermont and Texas. Her hearing was scheduled for Oct. 6.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Christopher Watkins, 34, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on Oct. 4 with violation of an abuse prevention order. During this stop, Michelle Doyon, 61, of S. Johnsbury was charged with false information to a law enforcement officer. Both were cited to appear on Nov. 14 in Caledonia County Court.
David Baker, 31, of St. Johnsbury was transported with suspected minor injuries as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 4 on I-91 north in Newbury.
Joshua Findley, 25, of Bradford was charged on Oct. 4 with domestic assault and was due the next day in Orange County Criminal Court to face the charge.
VSP — DERBY
Leonard Bent, 55, of Derby was charged on Oct. 5 at the Border Hotel in Derby with aggravated assault and violation of court-ordered conditions of release. The alleged victim of the assault, Joseph Leone, 55, of Derby, received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Bent barricaded himself in his motel room, and troopers gained access after being granted a search warrant. He was lodged at Northern Correctional Facility with a citation to appear on Oct. 6 in Orleans County Court.
OCSD
Peter SteMarie, 38, of Brighton was cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on Oct. 18 after being accused of exiting Walmart in Derby with merchandise he allegedly hadn’t paid for.
