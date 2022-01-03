ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Michael Greene, 36, of Waterbury, Vt., was arrested on Dec. 30 on Western Avenue after being found to be the subject of an active return on a mittimus arrest warrant issued by Barre Probation & Parole for eight days of jail time owed on an underlying simple-assault conviction. Greene was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility to serve his jail time.
—-
Skyler Lumbra, 40, of Barnet, was charged with DUI #3 on Jan. 1 at 169 Railroad St. He was lodged overnight at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for alcohol detoxification and was flash-cited into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer this case on Jan. 10.
—-
Corey Gilbert, 32, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Dec. 29 with domestic assault. The alleged incident took place on High Street.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Seth Brown, 39, of St. Johnsbury, was cited to appear on Jan. 17 in Caledonia County Court after being charged with DUI on Jan. 1 at 12:16 a.m. on Pinehurst Street in Lyndon. Responding to an emergency in Lyndon, troopers said Brown thought he was getting pulled over and he slid off the roadway in attempts to yield to the blue lights and sirens. Troopers stopped to check on the operator and say they saw several signs of impairment.
—-
Bradley Vaughan, 34, of Bradford, was cited to appear on Jan. 12 in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to a charge of suspicion of DUI after an 11:12 p.m. three-vehicle accident on Dec. 30 on North Main Street in Bradford. All three vehicles were totaled when police say Vaughan’s 2000 Toyota truck crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, before going off the road and crashing into a parked vehicle. The driver of the oncoming vehicle, Brittany Pitts, 26, of Springfield, Mass., was brought to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center to treat minor injuries.
—-
Richard Parkin, 65, of Bradford, was charged Dec. 28 with DUI #1 following a single-vehicle crash into a guard rail on Goshen Road in Bradford. He was eventually released with a citation to appear on Jan. 12 on the charge in Orange County Court.
__
Michael Gadwah, 27, of Chelsea, was charged with DUI #1 Dec. 30 on I-91 by exit 22, and will answer the allegation on Jan. 17 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — DERBY
Icy, wet conditions were a factor in a 1:06 a.m. single-vehicle accident on Dec. 31 at the intersection of Lake Road and Vance Hill Road in Newport Center. Police say a 2005 Ford pickup operated by Lorne Beauregard, 29, of Glover, sustained front-end damage after he attempted to stop on an icy patch of road. His vehicle slid into a utility pole, causing the pole to snap and a power outage in the area. Vermont Electric Coop was dispatched to assist. The utility pole was expected to be repaired and the power back on by mid to late morning. There were no injuries.
—-
At 11:17 p.m. Dec. 30 police were called to a single-vehicle accident on River Road in Orleans, where police say Melina Hapgood, 20, of Randolph was driving too fast for the conditions, failed to negotiate a slight right-hand bend and went off the roadway into a wooded/swampy area. There were no injuries, and the vehicle’s driver’s side panels and front end were damaged.
—-
Three people were arrested on Dec. 30 at 10:18 p.m. at the intersection of Pageant Park Road and Route 16 in Barton. Amanda Masi, 39, of Lowell, was charged with possession of fentanyl; and Cherie Salls, 44, of Johnson, Vt., and Andrew Philip, 35, of Eden, Vt., were each charged with violation of conditions of release. They will appear on Feb. 15 in Orleans County Court on the charges.
