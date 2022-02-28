ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Dylan Stapelfeld, 28, of St. Johnsbury, was lodged on Feb. 26 at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility as an incapacitated person after being taken into custody on Maple Street and charged with violation of conditions of release, and resisting arrest. He is cited to answer the charges on March 28 in Caledonia Court.
—-
Brian Miller, 30, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with DUI Drugs #1 Feb. 23, and cited to answer the charge May 16 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
—-
Alexander Gonyaw, 21, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with DUI #1 at 1 a.m. Feb. 27 on Western Avenue and cited to answer the charge March 14 in Caledonia Court.
—-
Heather Schools, 40, of St. Johnsbury, was cited Feb. 26 on the charge of DUI #1 and ordered to face the charge March 14 in Caledonia County Superior Court. The 10:25 p.m. incident took place on Hastings Hill.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Peggy Bowen, 54, of West Topsham, was cited to appear March 14 in Caledonia County Superior Court on the charges of DUI #1, and negligent operation after police say she was operating her vehicle south on the northbound side of I-91 in Lyndon at about 10:09 p.m.
—-
Mark A. Nott, 54, of Bradford, was charged with DUI #4 after police came upon a disabled vehicle on I-91 north in Fairlee. He’ll face the charge March 16 in Orange Criminal Court.
VSP — DERBY
Police seek information about a Feb. 26 incident in which a white 2004 Toyota Sienna was stolen from Thibault’s Market on Main Street in Orleans. Bearing Vermont registration HMM698, with several stickers on the rear windshield, troopers reviewed surveillance footage of a male wearing a dark color hoodie get into the vehicle and drive west on Main Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
—-
There was snow and ice accumulation at a Feb. 25 two-vehicle accident on I-91 north in Coventry. Police say a pickup truck operated by Zachary Carbonneau, 23, of Newport — shortly after losing visibility due to disturbed or windblown snow — struck the rear of an unladen tractor-trailer operated by Channing Nussey, 45, of Howick, Quebec. The pickup was towed; the tractor-trailer had minor rear-end damage and was driven from the scene. There were no injuries. The 5:50 p.m. crash blocked the I-91 passing lane for the 45-minute duration of the incident. Carbonneau was issued a violation for speeds unreasonable for road conditions.
—-
Two vehicles were damaged at a Feb. 25 accident at 7:16 p.m. at the intersection of Route 100 and Belvidere Road in the town of Eden. On what police described as snow- and ice-covered roads, a vehicle operated by Dmitriy Petlyuk, 46, of Bedford, N.Y., failed to yield the right of way while pulling into the intersection, causing a vehicle operated by Daniel Locke, 48, of Newport, to crash into Petlyuk’s. There were no injuries, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
—-
Two passengers were taken to the hospital as a result of a Feb. 25 single-vehicle accident at 10:25 p.m. on Route 105 in Newport Town. On snow- and ice-covered roads a vehicle operated by David Dority, 39, of Newport, went down an embankment and made contact with trees. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said, adding that Dority displayed indicators of impairment. As a result of the roadside investigation, Doherty was issued a citation to appear on March 29 in Orleans Court on the charge of DUI #1.
—-
David Misner, 64, of West Townsend, Mass., was cited to appear March 15 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division on a charge of DUI refusal issued Feb. 27 after an accident on Route 14 in Albany, in which his vehicle was totaled and he received non-life-threatening injuries.
—-
Ryan Daniels, 31, of Island Pond, was cited to appear March 15 in Orleans County Court on charges of DUI #1, grossly negligent operation and excessive speed. He was taken into custody on Feb. 26 at about 11 p.m. after police say he was traveling in excess of 80 mph in a 35-mph zone in the area of the state beach on Route 111 in Morgan. He was detained after a pursuit, police said, of about three miles on Route 111.
—-
Road conditions were snowy at the time of a Feb. 25 single-vehicle accident in which a vehicle operated by Steven Taylor, 58, of Coventry, went off the road at 4:23 p.m. on Route 58 in Barton. Taylor reported not being injured.
—-
Ivan Santiago, 47, of Barton, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with aggravated assault, and lewd and lascivious conduct. He was held at Northern State Correctional on $25,000 bail, and ordered to appear Feb. 28 in Orleans Superior Court on the charges, which allegedly took place in the town of Glover.
