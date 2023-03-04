Police Logs
No injuries resulted from a two-vehicle crash on March 2 on Route 2 in Danville that totaled one of the vehicles. It was snowing and roads were wet and icy at the time. Police say a 2020 John Deere 5100E tractor operated by Keith Burtt, 74, of Cabot was traveling east along Route 2 and attempted to make a left turn across westbound lanes of travel. Simultaneously, a 2008 BMW operated by Alexandra Milne, 27, of Danville, was traveling west along Route 2 and approached the intersection where Burtt was turning. All westbound lanes of travel were blocked by Burtt’s tractor and trailer. As such, Milne’s vehicle struck the rear portion of Burtt’s trailer.

