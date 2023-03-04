Police Logs

No injuries resulted from a two-vehicle crash on March 2 on Route 2 in Danville that totaled one of the vehicles. It was snowing and roads were wet and icy at the time. Police say a 2020 John Deere 5100E tractor operated by Keith Burtt, 74, of Cabot was traveling east along Route 2 and attempted to make a left turn across westbound lanes of travel. Simultaneously, a 2008 BMW operated by Alexandra Milne, 27, of Danville, was traveling west along Route 2 and approached the intersection where Burtt was turning. All westbound lanes of travel were blocked by Burtt’s tractor and trailer. As such, Milne’s vehicle struck the rear portion of Burtt’s trailer.
VSP — DERBY
On January 29 Jennifer Phair, 42, of Charleston reported to police she had paid for two cords of firewood but the firewood was never delivered. Police charged Joel Sargent, 31, of Woodbury with taking money and not delivering firewood. In a related case, Robert Wihlidal, 77 of Albany reported on February 2 he had paid for two cords of firewood but the firewood was never delivered. Through investigation, police allege Sargent took the money and did not deliver the firewood. He is due in Orleans County Court on March 28 to answer charges of false pretenses.
VSP — WILLISTON
Sandra Richardi, 58, of Derby, was charged on February 25 on Route 100 in Eden with DUI#1, and cited to answer the charge on March 15, in Lamoille County Court.
