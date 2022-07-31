ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Tristan E. Garcia, 22, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 22 with two counts of violation of conditions of release, and one count of unlawful trespass at High Street and 85 Route 2 west. He was cited to answer the charges on Sept. 17 in Caledonia County Court.

