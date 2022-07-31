ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Tristan E. Garcia, 22, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 22 with two counts of violation of conditions of release, and one count of unlawful trespass at High Street and 85 Route 2 west. He was cited to answer the charges on Sept. 17 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
A 17-year-old was cited to appear on Aug. 15 in the Caledonia Juvenile Division of Vermont Family Court to answer a charge of DUI #1 filed July 29 on Morrill Road in West Danville.
—-
James Cunningham, 42, of Newport was charged July 30 with DUI #4 on Route 122 in the town of Lyndon. He was cited to answer the charge on Aug. 8 in Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division.
—-
As a result of an alleged verbal dispute with her husband at the Orleans park & ride in Orleans, Carol Cady, 57, of Newport was charged July 30 with DUI #1. She was cited to appear on Aug. 9 in Orleans County Court on the charge.
—-
Jonathan Fuller, 35, of St. Johnsbury was charged July 29 on Route 2 in Danville with violation of conditions of release x5. Lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury for lack of $200 bail on an unrelated warrant, he was cited to face the five counts of violation of conditions of release on Oct. 3 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
VSP — DERBY
Police are investigating the theft of four mini-bikes that occurred from within the fenced-in area at Derby Tractor Supply on Commerce Way, sometime between 9 p.m. July 29, and 7 a.m. July 30. Two Coleman 100 cc, and two Coleman 196 cc mini-bikes were stolen. Anyone with information on this incident or the stolen property is urged to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
OCSD
Stephen Rockwell, 54, of Barton was taken into custody July 5 in Brownington, charged with operating a vehicle with two misdemeanors, criminally-suspended license, and violation of conditions of release. He was cited to answer the charges on Aug. 30 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP — WILLISTON
Chad Johnson, 50, of Montgomery Center was charged July 31 on I-89 in the town of Georgia, with DUI #2, gross negligent operation, and possession of cocaine after police say he nearly struck their cruiser head-on while traveling south in the northbound lane against the flow of traffic. His day in Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division is Aug. 23.
VSP — ST. ALBANS
Randall St. Onge, 52, of Montgomery was issued a flash citation to appear Aug. 1 in Franklin County District Court to answer a charge filed July 28 of aggravated assault on Main Street in Montgomery Village. Timothy Malloy, 61, of Berkshire sustained a large deep wound on his head, police said, after showing up at the garage of his employer, St. Onge, and “a negative interaction” with St. Onge resulted in his injuries.
