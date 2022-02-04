ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Scott Tobyne of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear on Feb. 14 in Caledonia County Superior Court on a charge of DUI #1 filed on Feb. 2 on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.
VSP — DERBY
No injuries were reported in a Feb. 2 single-vehicle crash on I-91 south in Brownington. Kevin Croteau, 27, of Barton, lost control of his 2013 Ford Taurus. Police say the vehicle went into the median and sustained minor front-end damage. Both the operator and passenger were wearing seatbelts, and after investigation, police say Croteau’s license was civilly suspended.
BRADFORD POLICE
Daniel Keating, 44, of Bradford, was cited on several charges on Feb. 2 in connection with a response to a North Main Street residence. Police say Keating unlawfully entered this property numerous times since December 2021, and either slept inside the property or stole items located within. A subsequent search of Keating’s vehicle at the scene located a large amount of stolen property. Further investigation found that Keating has allegedly been frequenting area businesses and either selling or attempting to sell stolen items. These items include, but are not limited to, old books, old tools, and various antique items. Bradford police ask that any merchant(s) who believes they may have purchased these types of items from Keating in the recent past contact Ofc. David Shaffer at (802) 222-4727, ext. 216. Keating was issued a citation to appear on March 9 in Orange Superior Court on March 9 to answer the charges of burglary (two counts), unlawful trespass (two counts), possession of stolen property, sale of stolen property, petit larceny and possession of heroin.
——-
Pradeep Krishna Murthy, 49, of Bradford, was charged on Jan. 30 with domestic assault in Bradford. Lodged on $5,000 bail at Northern State Correctional Center in Newport, he was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge the following day in Orange County.
LITTLETON POLICE
Jason Smith, 32, of Littleton, was issued a summons on Jan. 28 on Dells Road for driving without a valid license. He is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on April 12.
——-
Robert Girard, 37, of Bethlehem, was arrested on Jan. 28 at Toney’s Mobile Home Park on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.
——-
Raina Buchanan, 41, of Wilton, was taken into protective custody on Jan. 26 on Pleasant Street for alcohol intoxication and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Brian Lucas, 46, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons on Jan. 25 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension and driving an uninspected vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.
——-
William Bohan, 29, of Woodsville, was arrested on Jan. 24 by New Hampshire State Police on a Littleton warrant for burglary. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear at Grafton Superior Court on Feb. 10.
——-
David MacDougall, 54, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was issued a summons on Jan. 24 for driving after suspension.
——-
Mark Savary, 53, of Concord, Vt., was arrested on Jan. 24 on Meadow Street on a superior court warrant.
——-
Gary Bolton, 32, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was arrested on Jan. 24 on Meadow Street on a Haverhill Police Department warrant. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.
——-
William Mitchell, 56, of Concord, Vt., was issued a summons on Jan. 24 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.
——-
Adam Wetherbee, 38, of Littleton, was arrested on Jan. 24 on Pike Avenue on a warrant for receiving less than $1,000 in stolen property and on bench warrants. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15.
——-
Anthony Speed, 37, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., was arrested on Jan. 23 on Meadow Street for felony possession of heroin and crack cocaine and on bench warrants. He was transported to and held at Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Matthew Belmore, 48, of Littleton, was arrested on Jan. 23 on Union Street for driving after suspension and failure to display license plates. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8.
