Police Logs

Matthew Belmore

LITTLETON POLICE

Matthew Belmore, 49, of Littleton, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Oct. 12 on Union Street and charged with criminal threatening. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections. Belmore was also arrested at 8:06 p.m. Sept. 25 on Union Street for allegedly having a menacing, nuisance, or vicious dog and was released on summons. A week earlier, Belmore was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 17 on Union Street on an outstanding warrant and a barking dog violation.

