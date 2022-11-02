Police Logs

LITTLETON POLICE
Matthew Belmore, 49, of Littleton, was arrested at 7:41 p.m. Oct. 12 on Union Street and charged with criminal threatening. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections. Belmore was also arrested at 8:06 p.m. Sept. 25 on Union Street for allegedly having a menacing, nuisance, or vicious dog and was released on summons. A week earlier, Belmore was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 17 on Union Street on an outstanding warrant and a barking dog violation.
——-
A male juvenile, 17, of Essex Junction, Vt., was taken into protective custody at 2:23 a.m. Oct. 12 on Meadow Street and released to an adult.
——-
Jayla Hester, 19, of Springfield, N.H., and Ciara Zambernardi, 18, of Littleton, were arrested at 1:01 a.m. Oct. 9 on Pine Street. Hester is charged with unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor and Zambernardi with unlawful possession of alcohol/intoxication. Each was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Dec. 13.
——-
Daniel Reis, of Swansea, Mass., was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Oct. 8 on Mt. Eustis Road and charged with driving after suspension and driving 21 to 24 mph over a speed limit of 55 mph or less. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
——-
Zachary Kesheb, 19, of Lancaster, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Oct. 6 at Corliss Mobile Home Park and charged with driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.
——-
Stephen Hunt, 78, of Sugar Hill, was arrested 10:30 p.m. Oct. 5 on Meadow Street and charged with driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.
——-
Kevin Warren, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication at 9:56 p.m. Oct. 1 on Main Street and transported to the Grafton County House of Corrections for treatment and services.
——-
Leon Currier, 58, of Littleton, was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Sept. 29 on Pleasant Street for a charge of attack of animals or humans. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.
——-
Jesse Henry, 30, of Bethlehem, was taken into protective custody at 11:13 a.m. Sept. 28 on Mt. Eustis Road and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Erikka Hull, 28, of Littleton, was arrested on a bench warrant on Sept. 28. She was released on $100 cash bail and was scheduled to appear at Concord District Court on Monday.
——-
Kyle Pospesil, 20, of Franconia; Jessie Matheson, 17, of Gilman; and Aiden Walker, 18, of Bethlehem, were arrested at 4:16 a.m. Sept. 25 on Pleasant Street. Walker was charged with second-offense driving under the influence, driving after suspension, and unlawful transportation of alcohol by a minor. Pospesil and Matheson were charged with unlawful possession/intoxication. Walker was released on personal recognizance bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11. Pospesil and Matheson were released on summons and each is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.
——-
Jamie Wells, 27, of Littleton, was arrested 9:04 p.m. Sept. 24 on Mill Street and charged with criminal mischief. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.
——-
Holden Smrekar, 35, of Whitefield, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Sept. 10 on Union Street and charged with driving under the influence and speeding at 16 to 20 mph over a speed limit of 55 mph or less. Smrekar was released on summons and was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13.
——-
Peter Emanuel, 60, of Bow, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 16 on a warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and was scheduled to appear in Concord District Court on Oct. 24.
——-
Chase Tetrault, 31, of Lisbon, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. Sept. 16 on Meadow Street and charged with unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender and having an outstanding arrest warrant. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Beth-Anne Bryar, 50, of Littleton, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Sept. 16 on Cottage Street and charged with domestic violence and simple assault. She was released on personal recognizance.
——-
Scott Wright, 49, of Littleton, was arrested Sept. 9 on a warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and was scheduled to appear in Franklin District Court on Oct. 17.
——-
Brittney Stinson, 31, of Dalton, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Sept. 8 on Meadow Street and charged with driving after suspension.
——-
Cheyenne Jade, 18, of Woodsville, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Sept. 6 on Meadow Street and charged with unlawfully possessing tobacco products. Jade was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.
——-
Todd Burge, 31, of Littleton, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 6 on Union Street for violation of parole and was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Virginia Cloutier, 45, of Littleton, was taken into protective custody for alcohol intoxication at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 5 and transported to the House of Corrections for treatment and services.
——-
Robert Lennox, 45, of Dover, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. Sept. 3 on Meadow Street on a warrant. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and scheduled to appear in Rockingham District Court on Sept. 15.
——-
Tabitha Allen, 38, of Wells River, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Sept. 1 on Meadow Street for having five outstanding arrest warrants and for resisting arrest. She was held at the House of Corrections and was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.
——-
Robert Girard, 38, of Bethlehem, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. Aug. 29 on North Littleton Road and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. He was released on summons and was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.
——-
MacKenzie Bimpson, 24, of Otisfield, Maine, was arrested at 5:23 p.m. Aug. 26 on Union Street and charged with having an outstanding warrant and driving without a valid license.
