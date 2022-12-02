Police Logs

Responding to a November 29 report of a drug overdose at 80 St. Mary St., police took Melissa Guptill, 42, of Berlin, Vt. into custody on an active warrant out of Washington County. She was cited into Washington County Court on the charge.
— —
Imani Page, 28, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on Nov. 29 on an arrest warrant out of Caledonia Superior Court, and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on Nov. 30.
— —
Corey D. Gilbert, 33, of St. Johnsbury was cited into Caledonia County Court on Jan. 23, 2023, to answer a charge of obstruction of justice filed on Dec. 1 on Western Ave. Police say Gilbert had filed a request to move a hearing, citing the death of his father as the reason. The investigation led to contact with the father, and Gilbert was cited.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers seek the public’s assistance in solving the case of a burglary believed to have been committed between Aug. 27-28, 2022 at Leroux Brothers Auto in Barton. Stolen were a Mig welder and Milwaukee power tools, four catalytic converters, three m12 3.0 batteries, m18 grease gun, an m18 fuel grinder, an m18 Sawzall, four m18 6.0 batteries, Matco impact socket set, a Kobalt air drill, Matco Carbide deburring kit, two JNC 660 boost packs, a flex light with aluminum head, and a m12 fuel cutoff kit. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
— —
Darlene Lawrence, 54, of Derby was charged on Nov. 29 on Rt. 5 in Derby with DUI, and cited to answer the charge on Jan. 17, 2023 in Orleans County Court.
HARDWICK POLICE
Charles Bagley Jr., 26, of Hardwick was charged on Nov. 25 with false info to a police officer after his vehicle was found in a ditch on Mackville Rd. Police said he claimed the vehicle was not his but it was later found he did own the vehicle. He was cited into Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the charge on Jan. 9.
— —
Amanda Fuller of Hardwick, no age given, was cited into Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division, on Dec. 12 to answer an Oct. 29 allegation of eluding police while operating negligently after her vehicle crashed into a ditch on Rt. 14.
OCSD
Roland McClure, 57, of Sutton was charged on Nov. 23 with excessive speed after being clocked at 71 mph in a 40 mph zone of South Barton Rd. in Barton. He’ll appear on the charge on Jan. 10, 2023, in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
