Police Logs
Buy Now

Darlene Lawrence

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Responding to a November 29 report of a drug overdose at 80 St. Mary St., police took Melissa Guptill, 42, of Berlin, Vt. into custody on an active warrant out of Washington County. She was cited into Washington County Court on the charge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments