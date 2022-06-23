Albert Vieira, 29 of St. Johnsbury was charged June 18 with DLS, and violation of conditions of release, and cited to answer the charges Aug. 8 in Caledonia County Court.
—-
Christian Haines, 28, of St. Johnsbury was charged June 21 with criminal DLS, and violation of conditions of release on Memorial Drive. Caitlin Leiviska, 39, also of St. Johnsbury, a passenger in Haines’ car, was also arrested and charged with failure to appear, in an unrelated case. Leiviska was lodged at NRCF on $200 bail, and Haines was released on citation with a Sept. 26 arraignment date in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Anthony Heath, 31, of St. Johnsbury was charged June 21 with leaving the scene of an accident - bodily injury after James DeWolfe, 55, of St. Johnsbury was allegedly struck by a vehicle on Pearl St., causing a leg injury. Heath was cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of Sept. 26.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Cody Mitchell, 31, hometown unknown, was charged June 21 with DUI, and cited to answer the charge July 11 in Caledonia Criminal Court Division. The incident took place on Depot St. in Lyndon.
—-
Chantell Lambert, 42, of Newbury was charged June 22 with DUI, and criminal refusal, and cited to answer the charge July 6 in Orange Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Jordan Powers, 27, of Eden, Vt., was charged June 21 with DUI #1 on Rt. 5 in Coventry, and cited to answer the charge July 12 in Orleans County Court.
—-
Eric Shatrau, 48, of North Troy was charged June 20 with petit larceny after property was allegedly stolen off the porch of Jay resident Nicole Canulla, 40. The property was recovered.
ORLEANS COUNTY SHERIFF
Rose Petkis, 42, of Holland was charged with misdemeanor gross negligent operation in a Feb. 2, 2022 incident in the Derby/Holland area. She’ll appear July 12 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the charge.
—-
Elsworth Greenwood, 78, of Newport was charged with a May 31 case of petit larceny, and cited to answer the charge on July 19 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division. He’s been accused of taking a trailer that according to the OCSD, did not belong to him.
—-
Jessica Lavoie, 25, of Derby was charged in a May 5 incident in which she allegedly left the Walmart in Derby with $283.70 of merchandise without paying for it. She was cited into Caledonia Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 19
