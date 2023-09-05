Police Logs

Rebecca S. Cushman, 37, of Danville, was charged September 3 on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury with DUI-3 and cited to answer the charge September 18 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — DERBY
Troopers would like to speak with anyone who witnessed a two-vehicle collision on September 4 on the I-91 southbound on-ramp in Orleans. A tractor-trailer traveling south on I-91 failed to stop after allegedly sideswiping a Ford pickup on the Orleans ramp and continued traveling south. The pickup was operated by Joseph Sylvestri, 58, of Derby. A trooper caught up to the tractor-trailer on I-91 in St. Johnsbury, where a stop was conducted. The vehicle, a Peterbilt 389 and trailer, was laden with pellets. The operator, Sylvain Beaudoin, 51, of Magog, Quebec, was issued a citation to appear on October 31 in Orleans District Court on a charge of accidents - duty to stop.
Derby barracks troopers are also looking into a case of vandalism that occurred September 3 on Derby Pond Road, in which three vehicles were vandalized with spray paint and other substances, as well as the door to the residence and an outbuilding. The crime is believed to have been committed shortly before it was reported at 12:13 a.m. on September 3. Evidence collected at the scene was sent to the Vermont Forensics Laboratory for analysis. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
