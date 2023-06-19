A black Orbic Journey V cell phone was located on June 19 along a walking path in the area of Bay Street and St. Mary Street. The owner may claim it at the St. Johnsbury Police Department after positively identifying it.
Kevin Densmore, 25, of St. Johnsbury, was charged June 16 with unlawful trespass and cited to answer the charge September 25 in Caledonia County Court.
Erich Langmaid, 38, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on June 16 on three counts of violating conditions of release at a River Road residence. Police noted Langmaid had been arrested twice this month for violating these same conditions of release. He was located on the residence’s porch, taken into custody and held on $200 bail.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Dean Gregoropoulos and James Fadden of Corinth, no ages given, were arrested on multiple assault charges in a May 28 incident that allegedly took place on Richardson Road, Pike Hill Road and Brook Road in Corinth. Gregoropoulos was charged with assault and robbery, reckless endangerment and aggravated disorderly conduct. Fadden was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated disorderly conduct. Both were cited into Orange County Court on July 7 on the charges. Two 16-year-old juveniles were charged with aggravated disorderly conduct, while two 16-year-old juveniles were listed as the victims in this case. It remains an ongoing case.
HARDWICK POLICE
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle incident on June 13 at the intersection of Mill Street and the post office driveway. A 2016 Toyota operated by Robin Hill, 62, had driver’s-side damage, while a 2008 Honda operated by Steven Jenne, 63, had moderate front damage. Both are Hardwick residents.
Emily Purdy, 48, of Greensboro Bend, escaped injury when police say a deer ran into the side of her doorway while driving north on Route 16 on June 8. Her vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s-side door and rear door.
VSP — DERBY
James Beauvais, 49, homeless, was charged June 15 in Holland with violation of an abuse prevention order and violation of conditions of release. Lodged on $200 bail at the Northern State Correctional Facility, he was cited into Orleans Superior Court on June 19 to answer the charges.
Kristen Pierce, 34, of Barton, was charged June 18 in Derby with grossly negligent operation and cited into Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, Aug. 8 on the charge.
Casey Humphrey, 20, of Brownington, was charged June 18 in Brownington with violation of conditions of release and was cited into Orleans Superior Court June 19 on the charge.
OCSD
Scott Allen Robinson, 52, no address given, was charged June 16 on Route 5 in Irasburg with driving with a criminally-suspended driver’s license and cited to answer the charge June 20 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
