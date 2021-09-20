LITTLETON POLICE
Jean Rodriguez Quilles, 21, of Littleton, was arrested on Sept. 10 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on Oct. 12.
_ _ _ _ _
Caitlyn Hancock, 45, of Littleton, was arrested on Sept. 9 on a warrant for two counts of contempt of court. She was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on Sept. 14.
_ _ _ _ _
Steven Spencer, 32, of Haverhill, was arrested Sept. 7 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.
_ _ _ _ _
Eliot Potter, 46, of Bethlehem, was arrested Sept. 7 on Meadow Street for aggravated driving under the influence with an alleged blood-alcohol content greater than .16 and for unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.
_ _ _ _ _
Garrett Station, 21, of Manvel, Texas, was arrested Sept. 4 on Old Waterford Road for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.
_ _ _ _ _
Brianna Tillson, 18, of Littleton, was arrested Sept. 3 on Meadow Street on three counts of domestic violence simple assault and on a bench warrant. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.
_ _ _ _ _
Ashley Presby, 34, of Lyndonville, was arrested Sept. 2 on Meadow Street for willful concealment. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.
_ _ _ _ _
Timothy Farr, 42, of Rutland, Vt., was arrested Sept. 1 on Washington Street for violating a restraining order. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and arraigned on Sept. 2.
_ _ _ _ _
Tanner Labounty, 22, of Groveton, was arrested Sept. 1 on Mt. Eustis Road for driving after suspension. He was released on summons.
_ _ _ _ _
Nathan Cheney, 24, of Newport, Vt., was arrested Aug. 31 on West Main Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.
_ _ _ _ _
Julie Roy, 49, homeless, was arrested Aug. 31 by New Hampshire State Police on Littleton Police Department warrant.
_ _ _ _ _
David Bona, 25, of Littleton, was arrested Aug. 30 on Meadow Street for aggravated driving under the influence with an alleged blood-alcohol content greater than .16. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections and appeared in court on Sept. 7.
