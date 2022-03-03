Shawn A. Boyd, 51, of St. Johnsbury was charged Feb. 27 with burglary (2 counts), unlawful mischief (2 counts), petit larceny from a building (2 counts), and as a habitual offender, stemming from an alleged burglary at 5:56 a.m. Kingdom Crust and Aquarealm, on Railroad St. After a brief foot pursuit Boyd was arrested, held on $2,500 bail and cited into Caledonia Court Feb. 28 to answer the charges.
—-
Christian Haines, 28, of St. Johnsbury was charged on Feb. 27 with violation of conditions of release.
Ashlie Tucker, 31, of St. Johnsbury was lodged on Feb. 28 at NECC after being taken into custody on two active arrest warrants.
—-
Derek Dawson, 31, of St. Johnsbury was lodged on Feb. 28 at NECC after being taken into custody on an active arrest warrant. He was also charged with two counts of violation of conditions of release.
—-
Richard Larocque, 65, of St. Johnsbury was cited to appear on Feb. 28 in Caledonia Court after being taken into protective custody on Feb. 25 and lodged at Northeast Correctional Facility as an incapacitated person. He was charged on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on an underlying theft charge.
