ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Michael Kelley, 46, of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody on Dec. 15 on a felony warrant out of Grafton County, New Hampshire. He was lodged at NERCF for lack of the $5,000 imposed.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Investigation of a Dec. 15 two-vehicle crash on Rt. 5 in Barnet near Kitchel Hill Rd. revealed that Robert Banville, 61, of St. Johnsbury failed to maintain his lane, entering the lane of Jeannette Wright, 42, of Barnet, and struck her vehicle head-on. Banville was placed under arrest, transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks for processing, and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court to answer to the charge of DUI #2. There were no injuries.
LAMOILLE COUNTY SHERRIFF’S DEPT.
Hunter Patten, 22, of Hardwick was cited to appear on Jan. 3 in Caledonia Court on the charge of possession of heroin, the result of an alleged Dec. 13 incident in Walden.
