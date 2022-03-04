A cell phone was turned into St. Johnsbury Police Department on Wednesday, March 2. The phone may be claimed at 1187 Main St in St. Johnsbury with proper identification of the device.
—-
Christian Haines, 28, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on March 2 on Summer St. for a court-ordered curfew violation. He’ll answer April 18 in Caledonia Court to a charge of violation of conditions of release.
—-
Mikayla Camber, 20, of St. Johnsbury was charged on March 2 with violation of conditions of release x2, and criminal threatening. She’ll answer the charges April 11 in Caledonia Superior Court.
—-
Albert Vieira, 28, of Lyndon was charged on March 3 with violation of conditions of release. He is scheduled for arraignment in this matter in Caledonia Superior Court on May 2.
Timothy Fenoff, 48, of Lyndonville was lodged March 2 at the Northeastern Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury for lack of $1,000 bail after he was found to be driving on a criminally-suspended license, and allegedly under the influence of intoxicants. Fenoff also had several sets of conditions of release prohibiting him from contacting Karen Bishop, a passenger in Fenoff’s vehicle. He was cited into court on March 3.
VSP — DERBY
Rene Wells, 33, of Derby was charged March 2 with DUI #1 following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rt. 5 and Quarry Rd. in Derby. There were no injuries to any occupants of either of the vehicles involved in the crash. Both vehicles had minor passenger side front-end damage. One of the vehicles was towed, and the other was driven from the scene. Wells was cited to answer the DUI charge on March 15 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
VSP MIDDLESEX
Kaylee Sevene, 22, of Marshfield was charged Feb. 17 with retail theft after troopers received a report of shoplifting at the Maplefields in Marshfield. She was issued a criminal citation to appear on March 31 in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division on the charge.
—-
Andrew Pallas, 28, of Marshfield was charged March 2 with violation of conditions of release and cited to appear March 4 in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the charge.
