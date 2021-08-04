ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Christian J. Haines, 27, of Hartford, Vt., was charged with retail theft and violation of conditions of release after security cameras at The White Market showed a man shoplifting on July 2. Police say that Haines stole $7.68 worth of cheese. Haines was located Aug. 2 and cited for retail theft and violations of conditions of release. Haines will appear on Oct. 18 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
——-
Shawn A. Rich, 43, of Sheffield, was charged Aug. 3 on two counts of violation of conditions of release and released on a citation to appear Oct. 4 in Caledonia County Superior Court on the two charges.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
On routine patrol Aug. 1 in the town of Burke, troopers stopped a car for several motor vehicle law violations at the intersection of Route 5A and Newark Street. They found the operator, identified as Jeremy Bush, 43, of Sutton, to be driving with a criminally suspended license. He was issued a citation to answer to the charge Sept. 27 in Caledonia County Court and released from the scene.
VSP — DERBY
Gerin Fortin, 24, of Orleans, was charged Aug. 1 with violation of conditions of release, and false reports to law enforcement authorities. Transported to the barracks for processing, Fortin was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear Aug. 3 in Orleans County Court.
——-
Gary Camley, 37, of Jay, was charged Aug. 2 with suspicion of DUI #2 — Drugs after police received a 7:37 p.m. report of a suspected intoxicated person who had pulled into a parking lot on Route 242 in Jay. En route, they learned the operator was allegedly screaming and yelling and kept getting out of, then back into his vehicle. He was brought back to the barracks and released with a citation to appear Sept. 28 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division.
——-
Jerry Pfeiffer, 23, of Holland, faces a charge of DUI Aug. 17 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division. The charge was lodged Aug. 2 in Derby after his vehicle was stopped for a broken taillight near the Main Street/Elm Street intersection, and police said he showed signs of being under the influence of intoxicants.
HARDWICK POLICE
Responding on July 14 to a reported citizen dispute at 106 Church St., Apt. 3, police arrested James Norwood, 67, of 106 Church St. and charged him with disorderly conduct and simple assault.
