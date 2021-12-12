Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Christopher Rivers, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on Dec. 10 on an outstanding warrant and lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in lieu of $50 bail after police responded to a report of a noise complaint on Washington Avenue. The original complaint was unfounded, police said.
—-
Louis Hannon, 18, of Barnet, was taken into custody on Dec. 9 after a traffic stop on Main Street in St. Johnsbury and charged with DUI#1. He’ll answer the charge on Dec. 27 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Tristan Garcia, 22, of Passumpsic, was arrested on Dec. 11 and charged with violating the conditions of release after police responded to the Comfort Inn for a report of a suspicious male who was claiming to be a bounty hunter and acting strange. The caller advised that the male was wearing all camo and had just left the lobby. That male, later identified as Garcia, was found walking south on Route 5 near the St. Johnsbury barracks. He’ll answer the charge on Jan. 31, 2022, in Caledonia County Superior Court, criminal division.
VSP — DERBY
Seth Mead, 23, of Derby, was issued a citation to appear Jan. 18, 2022, in Orleans Criminal Court to answer allegations of excessive speed/negligent operation filed Dec. 10 on I-91 north. In trying to catch up to the vehicle, Mead’s vehicle was paced at speeds over 100 mph, police said.
—-
Robert Ingram, 37, of Island Pond, was charged Dec. 8 on Quarry Road in Derby with operating after suspension or revocation of license, and possession of cocaine. He was cited to face the charges on Jan. 18, 2022, in Orleans County Court. A passenger in his vehicle, Alex Becker, 33, homeless, was arrested on active warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.