Police Logs

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Monique Lapoint, 29, of St. Johnsbury, was charged Oct. 13 with unlawful trespass after she allegedly went into White Market despite having an active notice of trespass restricting her from doing so. She’ll face the charge on Dec. 13 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
As a result of an Oct. 13 citizen dispute on Rogers Hill Rd. In Newbury, flash citations were issued for Orange County Criminal Superior Court as follows: Steven Longmoore Jr., 45, on the charge of aggravated assault; Amy Longmoore, 47, simple assault; Richard Owen, 19, of Bradford, simple assault. Two juveniles were also flash-cited into Orange County Family Court.
LYNDONVILLE POLICE
Alicia Mitchell, 32, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with retail theft after police enlisted the public’s help in mid-September in identifying the suspect in the incident at Kinney Drugs in Lyndonville. She is cited to appear on Nov. 22 in Caledonia County Court.
VSP — DERBY
Jennifer Martin-Laudato, 26, of Derby Line, was charged Oct. 14 with first-degree aggravated domestic assault as a result of a reported family fight at 5:03 a.m. She was held without bail at Northeast Correctional Facility and was scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. in Orleans Superior Division on Oct. 14.
OCSD
Matthew Prue, 42, no hometown given, was cited to appear Oct. 26 in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the charges of retail theft and violations of conditions of release, the result of a Sept. 10 incident at the Derby Walmart.
