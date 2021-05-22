VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Responding on May 22 to a 911 call of two individuals in a car having an argument, troopers located the vehicle on I-91 south at Exit 22. Troopers identified the operator as Sarah Morrison, 40, of Waitsfield. While speaking with Morrison, troopers detected indicators of alcohol impairment and Morrison was subsequently screened for DUI.
Troopers determined Morrison had been operating her vehicle while intoxicated. She was taken into custody, transported to the St. Johnsbury barracks and processed for DUI #1. She was then transported to Detox and given a citation to appear June 7 in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the charge of DUI#1.
Elicia Shinn, 21, of Lunenburg, was taken into custody May 21 on the charges of domestic assault and violation of abuse prevention order. Investigation revealed that on May 20, she got into an argument with a household member and burned them once with a lit cigarette. She was cited to appear May 24 at Caledonia Court House (Essex County).
VSP St. Johnsbury responded on May 8 to an active break-in at a residence on Powder Spring Road in Groton. Investigation showed that a male, later identified as Jason Cook, 35, of Corinth, entered the residence and kicked another door into the residence. Police said the homeowners, who were home at the time of the break-in, advised they were armed and made it known to Cook. Cook then fled the house on foot before troopers arrived.
The homeowners said they did not know who he was, but they caught him with video surveillance. On May 19, Cook was located and arrested in Newport for unrelated warrants. He is being held at the Northwest Correctional Facility, with a June 28 court date in Caledonia County for burglary and unlawful mischief.
VSP — DERBY
David Young, 33, of Barton, was taken into custody May 20 and charged with aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault, after police received a 911 call reporting an assault in progress on Water Street in Barton. The investigation alleged Young had physically assaulted two family or household members. As a result, he was processed at the Derby barracks, and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail.
Troopers received a May 22 report of a theft from a residence on Lower Village Road in the town of Lowell. The victim, Kimberly Gagliola, reported her light-blue-in-color Sun Dolphin kayak and life jacket were stolen. Gagliola stated the kayak and jacket was last seen in October 2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact the VSP Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881.
On May 21 Maryanne Royer, 59, of Derby, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-91 north. She was later released on a citation to appear July 20 in Orleans Superior Court on the allegation of DUI refusal.
Tyler Jacobs, 27, of Orleans, was processed for suspicion of DUI on May 22 after troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on Route 5 in Barton. Police said the vehicle had extensive front-end damage after it was determined that the operator lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a guard rail and then a tree. Jacobs was transported to North Country Hospital in Newport for non life-threatening injuries.
A 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck was extensively damaged May 23 after troopers determined that the juvenile operator, age 17, lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into a ditch on River Road in Coventry. The operator was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. The operator was arrested and processed for suspicion of DUI as a result of the 6:25 a.m. wreck.
