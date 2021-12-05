Police Logs

VSP ST. JOHNSBURY
Tristan Garcia, 22, of Barnet was charged Dec. 5 with violation of conditions of release. He was cited to appear at a later date in Caledonia County Court on the allegation.
ST. JOHNSBURY PD
Shalene Couture, 32, of St. Johnsbury was taken into custody on a warrant Dec. 4 on Lafayette St. She was transported to NERCF for lodging.
—————
Jonathan Russell, 42, of St. Johnsbury was arrested Dec. 4 on Railroad St., for not having a valid driver’s license for a second or more offense in the last two years. He was charged with license required - criminal.
—————
The PD began an investigation into a reported burglary that took place on or about Nov. 28 within the village of St. Johnsbury. Ofc. Robert Gerrish was able to determine that the offender in the burglary/petit larceny case was Nicolas Balch, 41, of St. Johnsbury. On Dec. 3 Lt. Mark Bickford located Balch in the vicinity of the old Cumberland Farms on Portland Street, and took him into custody without incident. He was cited to appear Jan. 24 in Caledonia County Court on the charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling, and petit larceny from a building.
