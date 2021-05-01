LITTLETON POLICE
Trevor Austin, 20, of Littleton, and Gabriel Ladeaux, 19, of Littleton, were arrested April 23 on Old Waterford Road for unlawful possession of alcohol/intoxication. Ladeaux was also charged with being a minor in unlawful possession of tobacco products. Each was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on June 8.
——-
Jessica Savage, 25, of Littleton, was arrested April 23 on Mann’s Hill Road for subsequent-offense driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
Two days earlier, on April 21, Savage was arrested on Main Street for subsequent-offense driving after suspension and misuse of license plates.
——-
Nikki Lucas, 36, of Lyman, was arrested April 22 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
——-
Ryann Cram, 30, of Lancaster, was arrested April 22 on West Main Street for criminal trespass. Cram was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
——-
Tabitha Allen, 37, homeless, was arrested April 21 on Badger Street on a warrant. She was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Concord District Court on June 11.
——-
Dagan Webster, 19, of Dalton, was arrested April 19 on Pine Street on a warrant for driving after suspension, misuse of license plates, and driving an un-registered vehicle. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8.
——-
Christopher Way, 28, of Dalton, was arrested April 15 on Mann’s Hill Road on a New Hampshire State Police warrant. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in Lancaster District Court on June 17.
——-
Linwood St. Laurent, 49, of Lisbon, was arrested April 13 on a warrant for forgery of a government document and theft by deception in an amount between $1,000 and $1,500. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
——-
Jusiah Oddis, 19, of Littleton, was arrested April 12 on Crane Street for domestic violence and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.
——-
A male juvenile, 12, was arrested April 12 on Maple Street on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault against a family member under 13 years of age. He appeared in court on April 16.
——-
A male juvenile, 16, of Littleton, was arrested April 9 on Union Street for driving without a valid license. He was released on summons.
——-
Hope Grimard, 20, of Littleton, and Jessica Duncan, 20, of Dalton, were arrested April 9 on St. Johnsbury Road. Grimard is charged with being a minor unlawfully transporting alcoholic beverages and Duncan for unlawful possession/intoxication of alcohol and being a minor in unlawful possession of tobacco products. Each was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Joshua Berry, 29, of Littleton, was arrested April 9 on Main Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Joseph Burke, 60, of Dalton, was arrested April 9 on Mt. Eustis Road for driving under the influence. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on April 13.
——-
Riley Sluder, 39, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was taken into protective custody on April 9 on West Main Street for alcohol intoxication and held at the Grafton County House of Corrections.
——-
Wade Whitehouse, 38, of Marshfield, Vt., was arrested April 7 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
A male juvenile, 17, of Littleton, was arrested April 7 on Grove Street for being a minor in unlawful possession of tobacco products. He was released on summons.
——-
A male juvenile, 14, of Bethlehem, was arrested on a April 6 in Bethlehem on a Littleton warrant for criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
——-
Christian Roy, 22, of Littleton, was arrested April 6 on Clay Street for subsequent-offense driving after suspension and on a bench warrant. He was released on summons and on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Heather Martin, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested April 5 on West Main Street on a felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. She was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Grafton Superior Court. She was also arrested for contempt of court, released on summons, and is scheduled to appear in Littleton District Court on May 11.
——-
Michael Malone, 29, of Whitefield, was arrested April 5 on Main Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Warren Mardin, 54, of Littleton, was arrested April 5 on Meadow Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Nicolas Ramirez, 22, of Lyndonville, Vt., was arrested April 3 on a bench warrant. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Scott Lynaugh, 48, of Concord, Vt., was arrested April 3 on Main Street for driving under the influence. He was released on personal recognizance bail and appeared in court on April 13.
——-
Tyler Peno, 23, of Littleton, was arrested April 3 on Cottage Street on a warrant for three counts of willful concealment. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
——-
Dylan Brink, 24, of Lyndonville, Vt., was arrested April 3 on West Main Street for driving after suspension. He was released on summons and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.