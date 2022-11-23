Police Logs

Denzel Davis, 29, of Derby, was cited for violating a release condition by reportedly failing to abide by a 24-hour curfew. Officer Robert Gerrish reported that Davis was found in a vehicle on Memorial Drive on Nov. 5. Davis is set to be arraigned on the charge on Jan. 23 in Caledonia Superior Court.
— — —
Brenden Davis, 32, of Wheelock, was arrested and jailed after police encountered him on Prospect Street on Tuesday and determined there was an arrest warrant for him out of Chittenden County. He was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.
HARDWICK POLICE
A crash occurred on Route 15 near Brown Farm Road on Nov. 17. Kayla Crum was driving a 2013 Toyota Yaris when the vehicle slid off the road and tipped onto its side in a ditch. Officer Paul Barnard reported that Crum was not hurt.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
Michael Kennedy, 61, of Groton, was arrested on Wednesday by troopers in Orange after he reportedly impeded the arrest of another person and then resisted his own arrest. Trooper Evan Johnson reported that troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were attempting to take a wanted person into custody on Fish Pond Road in Orange Wednesday morning, and Kennedy “caused a disturbance” that prevented that from happening. For that crime, troopers arrested him and he resisted, noted Trooper Johnson. Kennedy was cited to appear in Orange Superior Court on Jan. 18.
