Police Logs
Michael Kennedy

ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE

Denzel Davis, 29, of Derby, was cited for violating a release condition by reportedly failing to abide by a 24-hour curfew. Officer Robert Gerrish reported that Davis was found in a vehicle on Memorial Drive on Nov. 5. Davis is set to be arraigned on the charge on Jan. 23 in Caledonia Superior Court.

