ST. JOHNSBURY POLICE
Ariya Sweeney, 21, of St. Johnsbury, was charged on August 5 for unlawful trespass on August 1 at White Market. She was cited into Caledonia County Court on September 18.
— —
John Schumann, 41, of Barre, was cited into court on August 14 to face a charge of violating conditions of release filed on August 13 on River Road.
VSP — DERBY
Following a single-vehicle crash on August 13 on Hinman Settler Road in Brownington, Adam Perkins, 33, of Coventry, was charged with DUI#1 and cited to answer the charge on August 29 in Orleans Criminal Court. Police say he had superficial facial abrasions, while four passengers were uninjured. The Orleans Fire Department, Orleans Ambulance, and Wright’s Towing assisted at the scene.
— —
Joshua Tallman, 49, of Eden, was charged on July 12 with possession of stolen property and violating conditions of release. Police allege an ATV, multiple chainsaws, and other miscellaneous power tolls and property had been stolen from the Lowell residence of Rayn and Mandy Kneeland. The investigation led to a search warrant being executed on Tallman’s residence at Valley View Dr., where the stolen property was found and returned to its owner. Tallman will answer the above charges on September 6 in Lamoille Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
VSP personnel are seeking information about a burglary on August 11 on Sugarhouse Road in Burke. Forced entry was made into the residence, property damage was caused, and several items were stolen. Anyone who may have witnessed any part of these crimes or may have information is asked to contact Trooper Hastings david.hastings@vermont.gov, or call 802-748-3111, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
— —
Personnel in the St. J barracks are also looking for perpetrators who allegedly stole a yellow 2023 Juliana mountain bike from a property on Mountain Brook Road in Burke. It occurred on August 12, and the victim was Liz Tenaglia, 40, of Lyndon. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Tpr. David Hastings at david.hastings@vermont.gov, or call 802-748-3111, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
— —
Jacob Delabruere, 23, of Burke, was charged August 14 with DUI on West Darling Hill Road and cited to face the charge August 28 in Caledonia County Court.
— —
Torrential rain and standing water caused a vehicle to hydroplane on August 13 on I-91 South in Sheffield. The 2016 Nissan Rogue struck several trees had had substantial rear-end damage, but operator Timothy Caplice, 37, of Shelburne Falls, Mass., was uninjured. Troopers were assisted by CALEX Ambulance and the Sheffield Fire Department.
— —
Marie McPherson, 61, of Burke, was charged on August 12 on Brook Road with DUI #1 and cited into Caledonia Superior Court on August 28 on the charge.
HARDWICK POLICE
A single-vehicle accident on August 5 at the intersection of Scott Road and Glenside Avenue occurred when a vehicle operated by Kolby Bourdeau, 22, of Jefferson, rolled down an embankment and came to rest on its roof.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.