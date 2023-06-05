Police Logs

Christopher Sargent, 44, of Waterford, was charged on May 23 in Fred Mold Park in St. Johnsbury with violation of conditions of release and cited to answer the charge with an arraignment date of August 14 in Caledonia Superior Court.
VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY
A 2002 Ford Mustang was totaled in a single-vehicle crash on June 4 near Stiles Pond on Route 18 in Waterford. Speed was deemed a primary contributing factor, and the driver, Jacob Patterson, 16, of Enfield, CT, was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint. A passenger, Joshua Kroeger, had a minor injury and was transported to NVRH.
VSP — DERBY
State police are investigating the June 4 theft of a red and black 2017 Polaris RZR side by side with Vermont registration 170AWM. The theft occurred at about 3:05 p.m. in the area of Beebe Road in Derby. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
— —
Both vehicles were totaled due to a two-vehicle crash on June 5 on the I-91 access road in Derby. Both operators, Laura Gray, 63, of Barton, and Brandon Davio, 58, of Newport, were taken to North Country Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police stated Gray failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection of Crawford Road and the I-91 access road, and crashed into Davio, who was going east on the access road.
— —
Derrill Bunker, 39, of Barton, was charged on June 4 on Main Street in Barton with violating conditions of release. Lodged on $200 bail at Northern State Correctional Facility, he was in Orleans Criminal Court on June 5 in answer to the charge.
HARDWICK POLICE
Annabelle Jarvis, 35, of Troy, was charged on June 4 with theft of rental property. VSP Derby assisted with the case. Police say she received a computer as a loaner from Jeuvedine Library in Hardwick. The signed agreement said she would return it in two weeks, which she allegedly didn’t. She didn’t communicate with the library, then allegedly moved from the area.
— —
Tyler Clark, 28, of Hardwick, was charged on June 4 with domestic assault, criminal threatening, and driving with a criminally-suspended license.
